Danville, IL

Some Danville roadway crossings closed temporarily

By Noah Nelson
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville has announced temporary closures on some roadway crossings starting Tuesday.

The Norfolk Southern Railroad has informed the city they will temporary close the roadway crossings for ungraded rail maintenance of their tracks. Beginning Tuesday, September 27, 2022 a number of street crossings will start to close.

The street crossings impacted by the temporary closures include Voorhees Street, Pries Street, Bowman Avenue, Martin Street, Williams Street, Van Buren Street, Main Street Route 136, South Street and Third Street.

The work may extend across several of the crossings at one time up to two hours.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route. Detour signage will be in place during the closures.

For more information, please contact Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers at 217-431-2259.

WCIA

Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Firefighters Fight Blazes on Tillman, North Logan

THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. On September 28, 2022 at approximately 12:40pm the Danville Fire Department responded to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival firefighters found a vehicle and house on fire. The fire was extinguished quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was valued at $60,000 with $6,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire and Police Departments.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Pride parade takes place Saturday

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the City of Champaign-Urbana will participate in the Pride Festival Fair. Public works helped to build the City’s float, organizers said. The City will have an informational table during the Pride Fest Fair. If you want to walk in the parade, arrive by 10:15 a.m. The parade starts in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

A project approved 6 years ago is close to the finish line

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- A project six years in the making is close to being finished. It’s the Central North Fields project in Champaign.  It was part of the district’s referendum. Crews have been building a field for soccer and the marching band and one for softball.  It’s where the old YMCA sat, not far from […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Westville house fire visible on I-74

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A large house fire sparked in Westville earlier today. The house is located on Wisconsin Street near R.P. Lumber. Black smoke and flames were visible on I-74. People in the town claim this fire to be one of several in the last two days. This is a developing story.
WESTVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign man shot during argument, nearby school locked down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
