Weaverville, NC

City
Asheville, NC
Weaverville, NC
Crime & Safety
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Weaverville, NC
my40.tv

Man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, authorities say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Michael Wayne Noblitt, 43, of Marion, to 160 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
#Prison#Police#Violent Crime
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCNC

Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC

