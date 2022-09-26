Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff: ‘Justice served’ after man accused of killing Sgt. Jumper found guilty
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County’s Sheriff Hobart Lewis responded after a man, who was accused of killing a deputy, was found guilty in a trial. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a jury found Ray Kelly, a man accused of killing Sgt. Conley Jumper during a traffic stop in 2020, guilty of murder. The judge sentenced Kelly to life in prison.
Accused cop killer found guilty
The driver charged with murder in the I-85 traffic stop death of a Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy is serving the first day of a life sentence. The jury deliberated four hours before finding Ray Kelly guilty.
WLOS.com
Man who posted photo of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook, sentenced for burglary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man who posted a photo of a large sum of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook just days after a burglary, has been sentenced to prison. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken to jail on Sept....
my40.tv
Man sentenced to over 13 years in prison for drug trafficking, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, authorities said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Michael Wayne Noblitt, 43, of Marion, to 160 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina man sentenced for burglary charge posted picture of stolen money on Facebook, DA says
HENDERSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was sentenced to prison on a burglary charge posted a picture on Facebook that showed a large sum of fanned out $100 bills, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s office, Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken...
WLOS.com
Man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after routine traffic stop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 30 a man has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction following a traffic stop earlier this month. Deputy Jordan Cox charged Sammy Dalson Burleson, 19, after finding him to be in possession of a...
Verdict: Man accused of killing Greenville County deputy guilty of murder, other charges
On the fourth day of the trial the jury found Kelly guilty of murder and and sentenced him to life in prison.
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing Greenville Co. deputy found guilty of murder, sentenced to life
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Both the prosecution and defense have rested their cases in the trial against Ray Kelly after the defendant said he did not intend to take the stand. The jury found Kelly guilty of murder and a judge sentenced him to life in prison. When instructing...
5 arrested, $121,000 worth of stolen property recovered in North Carolina
Five people were arrested after deputies recovered $121,000 worth of stolen property in Buncombe County.
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
Family of man fatally shot by Deputies asking for answers
The family of the man fatally shot by Greenville County Deputies earlier this week, is seeking answer’s after he was shot and killed on Wednesday.
WLOS.com
3 arrested, 2 wanted after search warrants turn up $121K in stolen property in Swannanoa
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A weeks-long criminal investigation conducted by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has culminated in the arrest of three people and 19 felony charges in the Riceville community of Swannanoa, with two individuals still wanted. A spokesperson for BCSO said Wednesday, Sept. 28 that search warrants executed...
FOX Carolina
Wife dies, husband ‘seriously injured’ after afternoon crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police say the crash happened at around 1:16 pm. in the area of Patton Avenue and New Leicester Highway. Officers say a husband and wife were traveling west...
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
Autopsy results released on suspect in Deputy involved shooting
The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has now released the results of the autopsy on 34 year old Terrance Maurice Sligh, the suspect that was fatally shot during a run in with deputies Wednesday.
my40.tv
N. Buncombe High student taken into custody after handgun found in vehicle on campus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Law enforcement searched a student's vehicle parked on campus at North Buncombe High Wednesday, Sept. 28 and found a handgun in the car, school officials said. According to school principal Kevin Yontz, the student was then taken into custody by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Yontz...
Deputy Officer involved shooting in the Upstate
Officials have confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming that at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.
