Passaic County, NJ

NJ lottery player wins $1M

NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID'd as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 30, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding

Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
