playnj.com
NJ DraftKings Casino Player Wins Over $550,000 From Wheel Of Fortune Jackpot
A New Jersey resident got extremely lucky this week when they hit a jackpot worth $550,000 playing DraftKings Casino. The Garden State player earned the massive payout on the MegaJackpots Wheel of Fortune On Air game this past Sunday, Sept. 25. Many in the state are familiar with the NJ...
fox5ny.com
NJ lottery player wins $1M
NEW JERSEY - Someone who bought a lottery ticket in New Jersey is a lot richer today. A Passaic County store sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million for the Saturday, Sept. 24th drawing. The second-tier price was sold at Jackpot in Hewitt. The winner has not come forward yet.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole In The Wall Restaurant
There is no question that we love our food here in New Jersey, and we are always looking for the next best thing. Sometimes it's great to find an amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and the best one in the Garden State has been revealed. We have the great luxury in New...
newjerseyisntboring.com
50 Free New Jersey Events for October 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in October. Be sure to put these free events (which include Oktoberfests, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Historic Trust grants include 10 Morris County sites
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – New Jersey Historic Trust this week approved nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites around New Jersey, including 10 historic sites in Morris County. The Morris County sites are recommended for a...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County elementary school wins Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Tuesday presented Three Bridges Elementary School in Hunterdon County with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” during a visit to the school’s outdoor classroom. The presentation took place during...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $293K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $292,922 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Sept. 27. The winning numbers were: 03, 09, 15, 18 and 23 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 30, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,176 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 29. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
This Could Be The Best Hidden Gem Italian Restaurant In New Jersey
If Italian food was an Olympic sport, New Jersey restaurants would be sporting gold medallions. The Garden State rises above most other places in the nation when it comes to the best Italian food. Since we have a multitude of delicious possibilities to choose from, finding a hidden gem Italian...
Ian impacts for NJ: 3″ rain, 30+ mph gusts, minor tidal flooding
Unsurprisingly, this forecast is all about Ian. We have one more calm, dry day in New Jersey before things start turning rainy and windy through early next week. Much of Florida is windswept and underwater, after powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday. Power outages measured in the millions, and estimated rainfall totals over a foot in several places.
Popular Doughnut Shop Opens Another Bergen County Location, More Across NJ Planned
Popular doughnut shop Mochinut is opening another Bergen County location — with a handful of others planned to open across New Jersey. Mochinut's latest store is set to open at 184 Essex St., in Lodi, according to BoozyBurbs. The "Mochinut" is a doughnut made out of mochi, sticky sweet...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
How Ian will impact NJ this weekend: Rain, wind, surge timeline
Ian is a hurricane again. As of Friday morning, the storm is centered 600 miles south-southwest of New Jersey, gearing up for its fourth and final landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Ian is battling a block of high pressure to our north and some very dry air....
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
