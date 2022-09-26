Read full article on original website
Cardale has come out on different podcasts and said that he thought Tim Beck being the sole OC at Ohio State would have
[In reply to "What does this mean?" by G-Man, posted at 15:09:25 09/30/22]. been good. Cardale thought they had the best offensive output in the two games Urban made Tim the sole play caller. : Dale vouched for him at OSU but he stunk?. : Dale vouched for him at...
Not sure where you have been but Holt has been running a positionless system for awhile (m)
[In reply to "Love that he said we’ll see 4 guards & 1 big a lot this season. *" by buckeyecurt, posted at 16:57:11 09/29/22]. I must get into at least 100 back and forths with other posters who whine about the lack of big men every year under Holt.
Offensive equivalent was the Illinois home game in 2017 when DH fumbled and they ran back for a TD (m)
[In reply to "Poor execution but if you’ve ever gone into a game for 1st time late vs a team of starters its really tough situation *" by cac, posted at 12:12:58 09/28/22]. That play in 2017 was a train wreck with poor blocking and then losing the ball that resulted in opponent TD. I remember Urban putting the starters back in after that in a rare move.
Agree - I like the direction of the defense (because it's been crap against even mediocre offenses for two years) but
[In reply to "Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 17:35:33 09/28/22]. gotta see it perform against teams with true talent at QB and skill positions before it can prove to be a "championship defense." Fortunately most of the teams that are capable are back-loaded on our schedule, giving our D time to configure itself.
Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)
[In reply to "Joel Klatt says Ohio State is a national championship waiting to happen (link) *" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 17:18:20 09/28/22]. They need to face some elite comp that has the OL to make holes for the RB's and provide time for the QB to throw, and also some elite skilled athletes at the QB and other positions.
JSN has put up some crazy good shuttle times. Arguably more important that straight 40 for a slot WR (m)
[In reply to "What if he runs 4.58 at the combine? *" by DaBuckBoys, posted at 14:25:26 09/28/22]. Any scout turning on the tape will quickly see how quick and fast he is on the actual football field. His route running and hands are exceptional. On a team with Wilson...
I think we should see the roster by October 14 at the latest..
[In reply to "Was looking for an updated OSU men's baseball roster." by Miami Valley, posted at 16:50:57 09/29/22]. : Nothing listed on the official site but coaches. Anyone seen anything elsewhere? Curious about returnees and any transfers. Here are some of the guys who transferred in.. Jameson Campbell /P/...
Yes, all three of those players were in positions to make a play. More Simon and Williams (m)
[In reply to "Looks it was 30 and 19. Simon and Trayanum. Also looked like Kourt Williams (#1) made a poor effort as well *" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 12:43:12 09/28/22]. Trayanum was the one who got pancaked. Kind of scary if OSU would lose Tommy or Chambers...
$140 a piece for "B" rated tix v Rutgers? I know this isnt news to anyone...but jiminy christmas..smh (M)
Decided to head down to a game with my 14 yr old daughters. We dont go often, so I wanted to get "decent" seats (read: I not having to hike half way up Pikes Peak to C Deck). Not exceptional seats, but better than most. Parking, gas, 3 tickets. No overnight stay. No partying. No souveniers. Just a no frills trip to a college football game. Turn around a drive home after the game. Probably drop $500 minimum. For Rutgers. With some rain likely. And I know, Im getting off cheap. Welcome to big time college football 2022.
