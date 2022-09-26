Decided to head down to a game with my 14 yr old daughters. We dont go often, so I wanted to get "decent" seats (read: I not having to hike half way up Pikes Peak to C Deck). Not exceptional seats, but better than most. Parking, gas, 3 tickets. No overnight stay. No partying. No souveniers. Just a no frills trip to a college football game. Turn around a drive home after the game. Probably drop $500 minimum. For Rutgers. With some rain likely. And I know, Im getting off cheap. Welcome to big time college football 2022.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO