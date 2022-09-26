ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Manniello's Week 4 NFL picks

If you watch NFL RedZone like me every Sunday, you’ll know there’s been a ton of late drama through the first three weeks. Eighteen of the 48 games have been decided by three or fewer points, the most in NFL history at this point. With only one spread over a touchdown this week, expect more of the same in the ultra-competitive, parity-driven NFL.
Ron Cook: The 'noise' Mike Tomlin is tuning out will soon become deafening

PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin set a record for clichés Tuesday during a 45-second sound bite, leaving no doubt he has no plans to bench Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett or take the play-calling from Matt Canada. "We're not going to blow in the wind. The last couple of...
Teddy Bridgewater to start while Tua Tagovailoa misses time with concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — While starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out indefinitely with a concussion, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “It’s one of the strengths of our football team, and I think that guys rely on that,” McDaniel said. “Tua, Teddy...
Amie Just: Lessons learned from dad — and Dave Aranda — helping Bill Busch as interim DC

A phrase that comes to mind when reflecting on Nebraska’s season thus far: a constant state of flux. Through the first four games, Nebraska has fired both its head coach and defensive coordinator, made corresponding moves to the coaching staff to fill the resulting vacancies, switched up the depth chart due to injuries and performance, adjusted the defensive calls, altered not only the practice schedule but how they practice … the list continues.
