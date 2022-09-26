Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Joe Manniello's Week 4 NFL picks
If you watch NFL RedZone like me every Sunday, you’ll know there’s been a ton of late drama through the first three weeks. Eighteen of the 48 games have been decided by three or fewer points, the most in NFL history at this point. With only one spread over a touchdown this week, expect more of the same in the ultra-competitive, parity-driven NFL.
North Platte Telegraph
Ron Cook: The 'noise' Mike Tomlin is tuning out will soon become deafening
PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin set a record for clichés Tuesday during a 45-second sound bite, leaving no doubt he has no plans to bench Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett or take the play-calling from Matt Canada. "We're not going to blow in the wind. The last couple of...
North Platte Telegraph
Mike McDaniel defends Dolphins’ decision to play Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bengals after injury scare days earlier
CINCINNATI — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel firmly defended the team’s decision to play quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night that resulted in Tagovailoa getting carted away on a stretcher due to a concussion, among his head and neck injuries.
North Platte Telegraph
Teddy Bridgewater to start while Tua Tagovailoa misses time with concussion
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — While starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out indefinitely with a concussion, veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start for the Dolphins, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “It’s one of the strengths of our football team, and I think that guys rely on that,” McDaniel said. “Tua, Teddy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Mark Whipple says he’ll manage Nebraska’s offensive tempo on based on ‘feel’
LINCOLN — Forty years into his coaching career, Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has seen enough to manage this particular situation — calling plays for a team that fired its head coach 2½ weeks ago — like he might a second down at midfield. Don’t look...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Lessons learned from dad — and Dave Aranda — helping Bill Busch as interim DC
A phrase that comes to mind when reflecting on Nebraska’s season thus far: a constant state of flux. Through the first four games, Nebraska has fired both its head coach and defensive coordinator, made corresponding moves to the coaching staff to fill the resulting vacancies, switched up the depth chart due to injuries and performance, adjusted the defensive calls, altered not only the practice schedule but how they practice … the list continues.
Westwood football puts the state on alert by knocking off Ramsey
RAMSEY − Westwood can now make a serious case to be ranked among New Jersey's Top 25 football teams. The unbeaten Cardinals dominated previously-unbeaten Ramsey, 38-14, Friday night in the Super Football Conference American Red Division. Seniors Jack Dugan and Colby Laughton each ran for two touchdowns to help...
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase closed for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians' 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night
Comments / 0