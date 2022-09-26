Read full article on original website
Jeffrey Kyle Holland, 60
Heaven handed out another pair of Angel Wings. Jeffrey Kyle Holland of New Prague passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 60 at home with his loving wife by his side. Jeff was born on February 24, 1962 to Conrad and Davonna (Rozell) Holland in Aberdeen, SD. He lived most of his childhood years in Redfield, SD and graduated from Redfield High School. Jeff worked for Spring Green Lawn Care for many years. He enjoyed making his lawn look impeccable. He also worked at Mahowald Motors car dealership as a Service Manager.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
2 seriously hurt when boats collide on Mississippi River near Hastings
HASTINGS, Minn. – A woman and a man suffered serious injuries after two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River near the Hastings Bridge.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8 p.m. near the Kings Cove Marina. It involved a small duck boat, which was carrying the two victims, and a houseboat. The victims were taken to Regions Hospital. It's not clear if their injuries are life threatening.The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer
A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday. According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported. The driver and...
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake
The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area. A preliminary investigation shows that Engen...
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Interstate 90 Rollover Crash
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 71-year-old Lyle Schlaak of New Richland was eastbound on Interstate 90 a short distance from the Nobles County line around four o’clock when it left the roadway and rolled.
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
Madison Lake cancer patient walks into her new happy haven
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gasps, laughter, and tears flooded Jane Ford’s bedroom Saturday night, as she and her family stepped into the room for the first time since it was remodeled by My Happy Haven. My Happy Haven dedicates time and resources to design bedroom makeovers for women...
knsiradio.com
Woman Killed in Two Car Crash in Wright County
(KNSI) – A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says 52-year-old Molly Bickman was headed south on County Road 110 in Woodland Township when the car she was driving collided with a vehicle around 2:30. The Montrose woman died at the scene.
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
White Bear Lake officials warn residents of water discoloration
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- White Bear Lake residents may notice their water is discolored on Monday, but officials said it's nothing to worry about.The discoloration is due to "unforeseen maintenance" on a water tower, the city said. Officials recommend anyone who notices the anomaly run cold water until it clears up."Water remains safe to consume, the discoloration is from a higher iron content due to disrupted sediment," the city said.
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
Timothy Heller sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's beating death
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend in the Twin Cities in February 2021, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Monday.Earlier this month, a jury found Timothy Heller, who has no permanent address, guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the death of 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube. He was sentenced Friday. According to court documents, on Feb. 20, 2021, Heller assaulted Krube at a residence in Brooklyn Park and she later lost consciousness in St. Paul and died. Before she died, Krube said Heller had injured her and mentioned stomach pain. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office found numerous injuries from the beating and determined Krube had died of a "ruptured stomach which resulted in acute peritonitis," prosecutors said.Investigators examined the bedroom the two had been staying in and found evidence of blood and damage to the drywall, court documents said. At Heller's sentencing, victim impact statements were read by the victim's daughter and cousin. Heller will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
kduz.com
Driver Injured in Crash Northwest of Glencoe
A driver was injured in a one-vehicle crash northwest of Glencoe Monday night. The State Patrol says the 59-year-old woman from North Mankato was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says she was traveling westbound on 120th St. right before Highway 22 when the...
More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters
Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
