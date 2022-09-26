Tristan ‘Mack Wilds’ give New Yorkers the ultimate fitness experience

Movement LIVE returns as the superior light beer is ready to provide fans with a joyful and unique fitness experience as part of its overall belief in living a balanced lifestyle that reminds workout enthusiasts everywhere: it’s only worth it if you enjoy it. Staten Island native and actor/singer Tristan Mack Wilds will host the fitness event.

You can workout and party with Tristin on September 21 at Brooklyn Mirage. Tickets are available at: link.dice.fm/mvmt.

