Tristan ‘Mack Wilds’ give New Yorkers the ultimate fitness experience
Movement LIVE returns as the superior light beer is ready to provide fans with a joyful and unique fitness experience as part of its overall belief in living a balanced lifestyle that reminds workout enthusiasts everywhere: it’s only worth it if you enjoy it. Staten Island native and actor/singer Tristan Mack Wilds will host the fitness event.
You can workout and party with Tristin on September 21 at Brooklyn Mirage. Tickets are available at: link.dice.fm/mvmt.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 1