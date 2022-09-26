Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

* Dr. Dre , who performed during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, has reacted to the news that Rihanna has been tapped as the headlining performer for Super Bowl LVII.

Dre chopped it up on Apple Music 1 and shared why he’s excited about Rihanna preparing to take music’s biggest stage.

Over 120 million people reportedly watched this past year’s halftime show which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do,” Dre told said.

“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high,” Dre added.

He also offered this advice to the singer as she prepares for the big show next year: “Put the right people around you, and have fun. That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show,” Dre said.

When it comes to Dr. Dre’s own halftime show performance earlier this year, the music mogul said, “…it made me extremely nervous. I don’t know if I’ve ever been that nervous before. Not only that, I don’t know if I’ve ever looked more forward to a Monday morning. So it’s the preparation and making sure you have the right people around you,” he shared.

Dre continued, “All of these people came through for me, and everybody was extremely enthusiastic about the show. We had a good time, although it’s a lot of things and a lot of people you have to depend on. You’re talking about at least 3000 people that you have to depend on to get this show right for 13 minutes. So it is an extreme amount of pressure, but it’s fun at the same time. When it’s done, it’s like goosebumps, bro. I got goosebumps, especially from the reaction that we got from the show, and especially being able to do the show with all of my friends.”

