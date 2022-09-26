Read full article on original website
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
#ICYMI: Body found near Galveston school, man arrested for carrying gun near school, funeral for archbishop
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A terrifying discovery after a man’s body was found inside a dumpster right outside Austin Middle School in Galveston. Police tell us he’s a younger white male, possibly in his late...
Investigators find surveillance video of missing Alvin ISD teacher
Michelle Reynolds' car surfaced in New Orleans last week.
Threat at Paetow HS unfounded after concerning text referring to 'school shooting,' Katy ISD says
SkyEye was over the school, where parents could be seen standing outside to get their kids. The district said there was no active shooter.
Texas EquuSearch joins the search for a missing Alvin school teacher
Texas EquuSearch has joined police in looking for a missing Alvin school teacher. Michelle Reynolds was last seen in Alvin, Texas on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
Alvin Jr. High School coach hospitalized after being stabbed by student
School officials confirmed an 'isolated' incident on the campus Tuesday morning.
Who killed Mariesha? Reward offered after woman’s body found in Cedar Bayou
Houston police are still searching for a suspect in connection with a woman’s murder in southwest Houston last year. The victim, Mariesha Dockery was last seen driving a newer model black Jeep Cherokee at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Southwest Freeway on December 18, 2021. According...
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Texas man sets fire to his pickup truck outside of a Buc-ee's in Freeport
Not your average Buc-ee's pit stop.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Her 3 children died in a house fire during the winter freeze. Now, she's carrying on their mission
SUGAR LAND, Texas — Millions were left without power in Texas during the February 2021 winter freeze. One Houston-area family lost a lot more than power when their home caught fire. Jackie Pham lost three children and her own mother in the fire. It's a hard reality for Pham to face.
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 30 - October 2
HOUSTON - Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun. Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend. Music to My Beers. Head out...
“What in the world was she doing here?”: missing Texas teacher’s car found in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A Texas-based search group is in New Orleans, looking for a girl who’s been missing for six days. Part of the thriller surrounding the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, 48, sits at the nook of St. Joseph and S. Peters Streets in downtown New Orleans. Her Lexus SUV has been parked there for days.
Bartender arrested in Galveston drunk driver golf cart crash that killed 4 people
GALVESTON, Texas - A new arrest has been made in the deadly drunk driving crash in Galveston that killed four people in August. Gil Garcia, 58, was charged by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) for allegedly selling alcohol to an already intoxicated customer, 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza, on Aug. 6.
