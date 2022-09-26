ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

KHOU

Body found in dumpster outside Galveston school, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston police are at a middle school where a body was found in a dumpster this morning. The discovery was made at Austin Middle School on Ursuline Street near 15th Street just before 9:30 a.m. Galveston police detectives and the police chief are on the scene...
GALVESTON, TX
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies

A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
ALVIN, TX
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
RadarOnline

Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. "She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned," Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. "We were able to unlock the car...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

