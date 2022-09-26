Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday.

The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021.

“Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of ten years old and later custom painted one,” Colton’s mother Amy Thompson said. “He spent many hours with his friends traveling the streets of Covington in his golf cart. The Homecoming Parade seemed like the perfect time to do the Golf Cart parade as he was Homecoming King in 2016.”

All golf cart owners are encouraged to participate in the parade at no fee.

Dash Plaques will be given out to the first 10 participants and Three Specialty Awards will be handed out following the parade at the Covington City Park near the splash pad.

“Honoring Colton and keeping his memory alive is what is important to me,” Thompson said. “I never want him to be forgotten.

Parade participants can lineup at 4:00 p.m. at Covington City Park. The parade begins at 5:00 p.m.

All parade participants for this event must RSVP with Thompson at 765.585.5945 or by email at amyjothompson18@gmail.com .

You may also RSVP to Covington High School at 765.793.2286.

