Covington, IN

Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday.

The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021.

“Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of ten years old and later custom painted one,” Colton’s mother Amy Thompson said. “He spent many hours with his friends traveling the streets of Covington in his golf cart. The Homecoming Parade seemed like the perfect time to do the Golf Cart parade as he was Homecoming King in 2016.”

All golf cart owners are encouraged to participate in the parade at no fee.

Dash Plaques will be given out to the first 10 participants and Three Specialty Awards will be handed out following the parade at the Covington City Park near the splash pad.

“Honoring Colton and keeping his memory alive is what is important to me,” Thompson said. “I never want him to be forgotten.

Parade participants can lineup at 4:00 p.m. at Covington City Park. The parade begins at 5:00 p.m.

All parade participants for this event must RSVP with Thompson at 765.585.5945 or by email at amyjothompson18@gmail.com .

You may also RSVP to Covington High School at 765.793.2286.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCIA

Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Kiwanis Pancake Day is All Day Thursday at Danville’s Palmer Arena

Last year it was back to the conventional way, and this year, hopefully even more will enjoy it that way. Thursday is Kiwanis Pancake Day at the David S Palmer Arena in Danville. This year’s coordinator from Kiwanis Club of Danville is Wes Bieritz. Two years ago, they had a huge assist from McDonalds, due to COVID, to keep Pancake Day alive. But last year it was the usual cooking right there as everyone comes in, with about 2,100 attending. Bieritz says it sure would be nice to get back to the 3,400 peak level they had prior to the pandemic. And of course, the funds raised go to about 20 Vermilion County youth charity programs, awarded usually during a program in late winter/early spring. Bieritz says, as always, this will take an all day team effort.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. announces official trick-or-treat hours

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of September means Champaign County is only one month away from Halloween. The County Board is already planning for the holiday by announcing this year’s official trick-or-treat hours on Friday. The tradition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. These hours follow a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

‘Keep on rollin’ at Skatelandsavoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remember the last time you lace up a pair of skates, step onto the rink and start rolling? A Savoy roller skating center is inviting rollers of all ages to celebrate National Roller Skating Month this October. Bob and Jeanne Housholder have owned Skatelandsavoy for 20 years and said they see […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot.  Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo

Get ready for the largest networking event in East Central Illinois as the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Mattoon Chamber Business Expo and Taste of the Expo. They will have close to 100 vendors participating and are expecting upwards of 3,000 people attend. Along with teh Expo, we...
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Crews called to 2 different fires in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called to two different fires over the last couple of days. The fire department got a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. They were able to put it out quickly. The vehicle was valued at $60,000 with about $6,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
DANVILLE, IL
