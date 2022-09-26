ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

'Not happening, no, no': Newsom shoots down presidential bids in 2024 and 2028

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
 4 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is not mincing words: He will not run for president anytime soon.

The governor, widely viewed as a 2024 hopeful, ruled out a presidential run when pressed by a moderator at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday about whether he would vie in 2024 or 2028. There were no contingencies in the moderator's questioning about President Joe Biden's plans.

"Not happening, no, no, not at all," Newsom insisted. "I've said it in French, Italian. I don't know German. I mean, I cannot say it enough. But thank you. It's humbling. It is sweet. It's a nice thing to be asked. I mean it, and I never trust politicians, so I get why you keep asking."

Newsom has previously ruled out a presidential run, having flatly said it's "not gonna happen." However, speculation about his 2024 aspirations has mounted amid a bevy of moves he has made over recent months, zinging GOP heavyweights Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also viewed as 2024 hopefuls, in scathing ad campaigns.

"California, I mean, what a gift," Newsom continued. "Forty million Americans strong. We talk about laboratories of democracy, and we're able to scale ideas that have an impact all across this country and around the world. I'm very proud of that privilege, and I don't take it for granted one day."

Newsom recounted how he was subjected to a recall election, which he survived with about 60% of the vote.

"I was almost recalled last year. They went after me hard. That's sobering, and that wakes you up. How vulnerable, how fast this is, how people come and go, and you know, people cut you off," Newsom added.

The California governor has been widely considered a top 2024 hopeful if Biden doesn't vie for the presidency amid whispers of unease about Biden in some corners of the party. Recently, Biden iterated his intent to run for a second term with the caveat that it wasn't set in stone.

"Look, my intention, as I said, to begin with, is that I would run again. But it's just an intention," Biden told 60 Minutes. "Is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."

Several weeks ago, Biden threw shade at Newsom by endorsing pro-union legislation in California similar to a measure the governor vetoed. Newsom has reportedly irked some Democrats by prodding the party to ratchet up their offensive on the GOP.

Seeking to subvert the Republican narrative that Californians are fleeing the Golden State in droves due to stringent taxes and onerous COVID-19 regulations infringing on personal freedoms, Newsom has deployed newspaper and billboard ads in a trove of red states such as Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma, zinging the GOP on abortion, guns, and other hot-button topics.

"I urge all of you who live in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom, freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love," Newsom declared in the ad.

Additionally, he has recently championed a bevy of liberal legislation on healthcare, climate change, and abortion, catalyzing support among the Democratic base and further fueling speculations about his presidential ambitions.

He is expected to win reelection in the midterm cycle against Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle.

