Kait 8
Actor Norman Reedus gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
(CNN) – Actor Norman Reedus has now left his mark on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The veteran actor, best known for his role as crossbow-wielding Daryl on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” series, received the honor Tuesday. It was awarded under the category of television. “The...
Kait 8
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime...
Sharon Osbourne Calls Joy Behar ‘Cray-Cray’
Sharon Osbourne is telling her side of the story. She is opening up about being ‘canceled’ and fired from The Talk in her new special Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back on Fox Nation. During the special, she talked badly about some people, including the longtime host of The View, Joy Behar.
