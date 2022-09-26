ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Axios

Biden announces new diplomatic strategy with Pacific island nations

The White House announced Thursday the first U.S. national strategy for cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost the Biden administration's ties with the region "as a priority of its foreign policy." Driving the news: "The United States recognizes that geography links the Pacific's future to our own: U.S. prosperity...
Axios

Biden admin slaps new sanctions on Russia after annexation

The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for its purported annexation of regions of Ukraine. Why it matters: The sanctions come in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin laying claim to four regions in Ukraine, which Russia only partly controls. The Kremlin helped stage referendums that most western governments labeled a "sham."
TheDailyBeast

Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet

Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Axios

U.S. and Israel launch high-level tech talks, with an eye on China

The U.S. and Israel launched on Wednesday a "high-level strategic dialogue on technology cooperation" amid concerns from the Biden administration about Chinese investments in Israel's tech sector and involvement in research at Israeli universities. Why it matters: The new platform is intended to boost U.S.-Israel civilian technology cooperation, which had...
Axios

North Korea launches missile as VP Harris prepares to visit Seoul

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea's eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced in a statement, AP reported. Why it matters: The move comes a day before Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in South Korea as part of her trip to Asia, which will include a stop at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
The Associated Press

West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives. The U.S.-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York called by Russia on the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin claimed that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from imposing sanctions on Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.”
Axios

Zelensky: Annexation of Ukraine "will not mean" what Russia hopes for

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia's planned annexation of four Moscow-occupied areas of Ukraine "will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for." Driving the news: Russia is planning to annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, a Kremlin spokesperson told reporters. The move will dramatically raise the...
Axios

Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
Axios

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska charged with violating sanctions

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been charged with violating sanctions, the Department of Justice announced in an unsealed indictment on Thursday. Driving the news: The indictment accuses Deripaska of violating sanctions from 2018 by using three defendants "to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of services for his benefit in the United States," per the indictment.
Axios

Putin claims 15% of Ukraine is now part of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a major speech on Friday that Russia would annex four regions of Ukraine, a dramatic escalation that leaves no clear path to peace. The big picture: Russia partially occupies the four Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — and held staged referendums...
Axios

Finland closing border to Russian tourists starting Friday

Finland announced Thursday that at midnight local time its border will be officially closed to Russian tourists wishing to cross into the country, Reuters reported. Driving the news: Finland, along with several other countries neighboring Russia, announced plans last week to bar entry for Russian tourists amid an influx of Russians attempting to flee conscription.
