Read full article on original website
Related
Biden announces new diplomatic strategy with Pacific island nations
The White House announced Thursday the first U.S. national strategy for cooperation with Pacific island countries to boost the Biden administration's ties with the region "as a priority of its foreign policy." Driving the news: "The United States recognizes that geography links the Pacific's future to our own: U.S. prosperity...
Biden admin slaps new sanctions on Russia after annexation
The Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for its purported annexation of regions of Ukraine. Why it matters: The sanctions come in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin laying claim to four regions in Ukraine, which Russia only partly controls. The Kremlin helped stage referendums that most western governments labeled a "sham."
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Sunny Hostin: Reaction to Biden gaffe on dead congresswoman shows America is ‘ageist’
Sunny Hostin, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” says she was dismayed by the reaction from the media and public following a verbal gaffe by President Biden this week when he asked if a congresswoman who died earlier this year was in attendance at the event where he was speaking.
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Sweden and Denmark: Pipeline leaks caused by "several hundred kilos" of explosives
The force that caused leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines "probably corresponded to an explosive load of several hundred kilos," according to a letter to the United Nations Friday. Driving the news: Denmark and Sweden provided the estimate in a new letter laying out how the leaks have disrupted sea...
U.S. and Israel launch high-level tech talks, with an eye on China
The U.S. and Israel launched on Wednesday a "high-level strategic dialogue on technology cooperation" amid concerns from the Biden administration about Chinese investments in Israel's tech sector and involvement in research at Israeli universities. Why it matters: The new platform is intended to boost U.S.-Israel civilian technology cooperation, which had...
North Korea launches missile as VP Harris prepares to visit Seoul
North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward South Korea's eastern waters on Wednesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff announced in a statement, AP reported. Why it matters: The move comes a day before Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in South Korea as part of her trip to Asia, which will include a stop at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. urges citizens in Russia to leave "immediately" amid mobilization efforts
American citizens in Russia should seek to depart the country "immediately" amid Russia's push to conscript 300,000 more men to help bolster its war effort in Ukraine, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned in a security alert Wednesday. Why it matters: While this is not the first time the U.S....
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies. Nordic nations said the undersea blasts that damaged the pipelines this week and have led to huge methane leaks involved several hundred pounds of explosives. The U.S.-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York called by Russia on the attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region. Speaking Friday in Moscow at a ceremony to annex four regions of Ukraine into Russia, Putin claimed that “Anglo-Saxons” in the West have turned from imposing sanctions on Russia to “terror attacks,” sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in what he described as an attempt to “destroy the European energy infrastructure.”
Zelensky: Annexation of Ukraine "will not mean" what Russia hopes for
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia's planned annexation of four Moscow-occupied areas of Ukraine "will not mean what the Kremlin hopes for." Driving the news: Russia is planning to annex Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, a Kremlin spokesperson told reporters. The move will dramatically raise the...
Zelensky: Ukraine submits "accelerated" NATO application
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine is making an "accelerated" bid to join NATO. Driving the news: The announcement comes on the same day Russia annexed four Ukrainian territories after a series of referendums that most western governments have labeled a "sham." At the outset of the invasion,...
Fact check: False claim that Joe Biden blamed singer Elton John for AIDS
President Joe Biden's remarks at an event honoring British singer Elton John are being misinterpreted by social media users online.
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska charged with violating sanctions
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been charged with violating sanctions, the Department of Justice announced in an unsealed indictment on Thursday. Driving the news: The indictment accuses Deripaska of violating sanctions from 2018 by using three defendants "to provide hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of services for his benefit in the United States," per the indictment.
Putin claims 15% of Ukraine is now part of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a major speech on Friday that Russia would annex four regions of Ukraine, a dramatic escalation that leaves no clear path to peace. The big picture: Russia partially occupies the four Ukrainian oblasts — Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — and held staged referendums...
Finland closing border to Russian tourists starting Friday
Finland announced Thursday that at midnight local time its border will be officially closed to Russian tourists wishing to cross into the country, Reuters reported. Driving the news: Finland, along with several other countries neighboring Russia, announced plans last week to bar entry for Russian tourists amid an influx of Russians attempting to flee conscription.
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0