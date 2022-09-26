Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
How New Fairfield could spur business growth through 1 of 10 projects in line for COVID funds
NEW FAIRFIELD — A $1.6 million proposal to address the lack of sewer and water infrastructure in the center of town could help attract businesses to New Fairfield. The plan is among 10 projects that voters will consider paying for with $4.1 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. The projects range from $700,000 to reconstruct the beach house at the Town Park, public safety improvements and premium pay for essential workers. A special town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 for residents to set a date for a referendum on the proposal.
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
NewsTimes
Danbury bends rules for medicinal marijuana business, opening door for it to sell recreational pot
DANBURY — A west side marijuana dispensary that was blocked from selling recreational pot because the city’s new cannabis regulations said it had to be 200 feet from a neighborhood has gotten a zoning break that opens the door for the business to sell retail weed. “I don’t...
NewsTimes
At 18, he delivered New Milford's mail from his Camaro. 48 years later, he's retiring
NEW MILFORD — In the mid-1970s, town residents may have seen Patrick Costello delivering mail on rural roads from his own car — a 1969 red Chevrolet Camaro. "You sit in the middle of your seat and use your left foot for the gas pedal and your left hand to drive," said Costello, a New Milford resident and post office employee. "Then you pull up to the mail boxes, which are all on the right hand side, and you stick the mail inside."
NewsTimes
Torrington's Celebrate Belonging held on Main Street
TORRINGTON — The Be Ready Project's second Celebrate Belonging event shut down Main Street Thursday afternoon, as more than 30 agencies gathered to provide information and support for their community. Judy Kobylarz-Dillard, founder of the Be Ready Project, organized the event, which is intended to bring families and individuals...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
NewsTimes
Hundreds call for Norwalk school board leader to be removed
NORWALK — Amid backlash over the school district's proposed changes for middle schoolers, hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for Colin Hosten to be removed as chairman of the Board of Education. The petition has been launched as the school district revised plans for its Middle School...
NewsTimes
Redding to construct trail with $204K grant — and looks to build new playground for Topstone Park
REDDING — Recreation in town is set to get a lift with news of a state grant awarded for the town to construct a fitness trail and plans to allocate pandemic relief money for a new playground at Topstone Park. The almost $204,000 state grant could cover the construction...
NewsTimes
Norwalk parents protest Middle School Choice plan
NORWALK — A small group of parents gathered Tuesday evening outside of City Hall to protest the proposed middle school changes. The gathering was supposed to coincide with a virtual town hall meeting on the Middle School Choice program, which aimed to allow families of incoming middle schoolers to rank their preferences based on specialities offered at each school.
NewsTimes
First CT Latin Fest comes to Stamford’s Palace Theater Oct. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The sounds of reggaeton will fill the Palace Theater at 61 Atlantic Street on Oct. 7 when it hosts the first official CT Latin Fest, featuring reggaeton artist Ryan Castro. Music producer and event organizer, Chris Acosta of Stamford,...
NewsTimes
Stamford's 'Oktoberfest in the Park' canceled for Saturday Oct. 1 due to rain, still on for Friday, Sept. 30
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stamford's Oktoberfest in the Park has canceled its Saturday date due to forecasted rain. The event, which is happening in Mill River Park, is still set to go on today, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Parachute...
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
NewsTimes
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
NewsTimes
'On people’s faces, you could see fear': Ukrainian teen flees war, pursues dream at CT college
NEW HAVEN — A Ukrainian native and a first-year student at Southern Connecticut State University recalled words his mom woke him up with on Feb. 24, when Russia invaded his home country: “Sasha, wake up. We need to run.”. Seven months ago, Oleksandr “Sasha” Stelmakh was in Kyiv...
NewsTimes
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
NewsTimes
Danbury High School receives grant for athletic counselor position, which will be filled by Jackie DiNardo
Jackie DiNardo has taken on many roles with the Danbury public school system during the past 35 years: Principal, teacher, counselor, and, of course, a Hall of Fame coach with the Hatters' girls basketball team,. Now, DiNardo will be taking on a role she calls "a perfect fit" - that...
