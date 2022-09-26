Antenatal steroid therapy for pregnant women may improve survival among extremely preterm infants

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibit smaller brain size on MRI
According to an open-access Editor's Choice article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibited multiple smaller 2D biometric measurements of the brain, as well as altered fetal physiology, on investigational MRI. Noting the scarcity of imaging literature evaluating prenatal opioid exposure on...
News-Medical.net
Parental support improves the brain development of prematurely born infants
Supporting emotional connection between a premature baby and mother during the intensive care unit treatment effectively improves the baby's brain development. The effects are clearly visible in the baby's brain network function and later neurocognitive development. A joint study by the University of Helsinki and Columbia University showed that supporting...
News-Medical.net
Using AI during colonoscopy increases polyp detection rates, reduces costs
A polyp is a small growth of tissue in the colon that can evolve into colorectal cancer. Patients with polyps have a higher risk of evolving cancer in the future. - Using Artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopy, endoscopic examination with a camera, can be useful to detect pre-cancerous polyps, Yuichi Mori, doctor and associate professor from the Clinical Effectiveness Research group at the University of Oslo says.
News-Medical.net
Bariatric surgery recipients may have an elevated risk of epilepsy, study finds
People who have had bariatric surgery may have an increased risk of developing epilepsy, according to a study published in the September 28, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. Bariatric surgery, which involves altering your digestive system, has become a more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
What is the risk of Omicron infection in pregnant women?
In a recent study published in BMJ Medicine, researchers evaluated the risk of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pregnant women during the Omicron predominance period in the United Kingdom (UK). Background. Previous studies characterized SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnant women when the infecting variants of concern (VOCs)...
News-Medical.net
Optimal birth weight may help reduce the risk of mental health problems in children
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
KIDS・
News-Medical.net
mRNA boosters associated with decreased odds of hospitalization compared with the mRNA vaccine primary series alone
In a recent study published in JAMA Network, researchers assessed the chances of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalization after three versus two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine doses. Background. Compared to those who received no severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, those who received a booster dose of...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
News-Medical.net
Regular marijuana use may increase the risk of overactive bladder
A recent The American Journal of Medicine study aimed to determine the relationship between self-reported marijuana use and overactive bladder symptoms using information gathered from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES) database. Study: Relationship between marijuana use and Overactive Bladder (OAB): a cross-sectional research of National Health and...
News-Medical.net
Gut microbiome could contribute to a person's risk for HIV infection, research suggests
New UCLA-led research suggests certain gut bacteria -- including one that is essential for a healthy gut microbiome – differ between people who go on to acquire HIV infection compared to those who have not become infected. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine, suggest that the gut...
News-Medical.net
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
News-Medical.net
High blood pressure causes faster cognitive decline, new study finds
People with high blood pressure levels face a faster erosion of their ability to think, make decisions and remember information than those with normal blood pressure levels, a new study finds. The researchers traced high blood pressure's association with declining brain function over years, in data from six large studies...
News-Medical.net
Vitamin supplements can benefit cystic fibrosis patients, study suggests
Cystic fibrosis patients who supplement their diet with vitamin C can also derive greater benefit from another antioxidant, vitamin E, resulting in a reduction in damaging inflammation, a study led by Oregon State University suggests. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, are important because more than 160,000 people worldwide...
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
News-Medical.net
What is the efficacy of curcumin as a photosensitizer, prophylactic and therapeutic agent against SARS-CoV-2?
In a recent study published in Viruses, researchers investigated the efficacy of curcumin as a blue light photosensitizing agent for photodynamic therapy (PDT), as a prophylactic agent, and as a therapeutic agent against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Background. The continual emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has threatened vaccine...
News-Medical.net
Cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, research finds
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the...
News-Medical.net
Study establishes a feasible combination therapeutic strategy for ulcerative colitis
Despite recent advancements in our knowledge of the pathogenic mechanisms of ulcerative colitis, there is still a considerable unmet medical need for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Because ulcerative colitis is a multifactorial and multistep process, merely blocking a single inflammatory cytokine or immunological target may not be adequate to cure this disease. Combination therapy targeting multiple pathogenic genes and pathways of ulcerative colitis may be required. Unfortunately, current therapeutic strategies are usually based on independent chemical compounds or monoclonal antibodies, and the full potential of combination therapy has not yet been realized for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.
Comments / 0