Mills County, IA

Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on September 20th to 132 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
