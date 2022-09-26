Read full article on original website
Two dead following early Friday shooting in Bennington
Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday. This is a developing story, we'll bring you the latest details as they become available.
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for a Drug Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced on September 20th to 132 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Fremont County Man Charged on Multiple Counts of Animal Neglect
(Thurman) A Thurman, Iowa, man faces Animal Neglect Charges in Fremont County. The Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Morgan Moe on four counts of Animal Neglect resulting in death, and five counts of Animal Neglect, with no serious injury. On September 17, Fremont County Deputies responded to a rural Thurman...
Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Correctional Center
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Krista Foley did not return after a pre-approved visit to a church in the community Sunday.
Trailer filled with hundreds of pounds of bat droppings stolen from Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a theft caught on camera, the crook may have had second thoughts if only they knew what was inside the trailer they were swiping. Early Sunday morning, video shows someone in a truck drive away with the trailer from Borland Wildlife Solutions near North Cotner and Leighton. Now, that business is trying to track that trailer filled with loot that may have left the thief holding their nose.
Fremont County man arrested after nine puppies found in neglectful conditions
THURMAN, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly neglecting nine puppies. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17 deputies were called to an address in Thurman, Iowa for a neglected animal report. When deputies arrived they found nine puppies, including one which was...
Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
Glenwood man arrested for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening, of Glenwood, on Saturday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Schoening was held on no bond.
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
Polk County Sheriff's Office asks for help in finding missing teen
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office sent out a statement Wednesday asking for help in locating a missing teenager. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th St. in Des Moines on Saturday, Sept. 3. She was last seen...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
