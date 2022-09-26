Read full article on original website
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
ABC 15 News
Man hospitalized with serious burns after vehicle fire
PHOENIX — A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a vehicle fire Thursday morning near 35th and Glendale avenues, according to Phoenix police. Officials say they were called to the area for reports of a vehicle fire around 8:15 a.m. Officers located a man and he was rushed to the hospital.
ABC 15 News
Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash
A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials. Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash. The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say...
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
ABC 15 News
Police use grappler to stop Tempe home invasion suspects
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say multiple people were arrested Friday morning after breaking into a home overnight. Officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. after a reported home invasion. Police say the victims were not injured, but some property was stolen.
12news.com
Woman killed in overnight Phoenix shooting identified by police
A woman is dead after a shooting in Phoenix near 27th and Missouri avenues. She has been identified as 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt.
AZFamily
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 1 hour...
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
AZFamily
DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
AZFamily
Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Phoenix. The officials reported that a driver crashed into another [..]
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
ABC 15 News
Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School
MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
Intense Video Shows Phoenix Fire Dept Pulling Man & Dog From Burning Home
"Now I gotta put my life back together."
AZFamily
Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
Police shoot and kill Arizona man who they say threw rocks at their cars
Police fatally shot an Arizona man who they said threw rocks at their cars, but family members questioned why they did not use a nonlethal method, saying the man had a history of mental health issues. Ali Osman was killed around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix. Two patrol units were...
ABC 15 News
PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
