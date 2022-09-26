ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Man hospitalized with serious burns after vehicle fire

PHOENIX — A man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a vehicle fire Thursday morning near 35th and Glendale avenues, according to Phoenix police. Officials say they were called to the area for reports of a vehicle fire around 8:15 a.m. Officers located a man and he was rushed to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Northbound L-303 lanes reopen at Glendale Ave after crossover crash

A crossover crash has caused the Loop 303 northbound lanes to close at Glendale Avenue, according to Department of Public Safety officials. Officials say a vehicle crossed from the southbound lanes to the northbound lanes, causing a multi-vehicle crash. The extent of injuries are currently unknown, though DPS does say...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police use grappler to stop Tempe home invasion suspects

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say multiple people were arrested Friday morning after breaking into a home overnight. Officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. after a reported home invasion. Police say the victims were not injured, but some property was stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS investigates deadly I-10 crash near Loop 101 in the West Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley late Monday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a driver crashed into another vehicle just before 11 p.m. near the Loop 101 interchange. Investigators say the car that was rear-ended had a flat tire before the crash before it blew out. One person died in the crash, but it’s unclear which vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Grandparents seeking justice after Phoenix teenager hit by alleged drunk driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix teenager is recovering from debilitating injuries after an alleged drunk driver struck her. The teen’s grandparents say the crash happened last Friday night outside The Imagine School at Cortez Park, near 35th and Dunlap avenues, following a school event. Due to legal reasons, Arizona’s Family is not releasing the victim’s identity.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three missing Mesa children found safe after leaving Rhodes Junior High School

MESA, AZ — Three children reported missing after they left Rhodes Junior High School Thursday morning have been found safe, according to Mesa police. The three boys, 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker, were last seen Thursday just after 9 a.m. at the school near Dobson and Baseline roads.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigate double shooting at Tempe business near ASU campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are investigating after two people were shot outside a Tempe business late Wednesday night. Officers received a report of a shooting near Lemon Street and Terrace Road, east of the Arizona State University campus just after 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found those involved had left the scene. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence outside El Paisano Market. Detectives learned later that they showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believed the pair had been involved in an altercation. One suspect was treated and taken into custody while the other remained in the hospital.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Man stabbed to death Monday near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. At about 9 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area for reports of an injured person. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He died from his injuries at...
PHOENIX, AZ

