Christian Pulisic chatted with service members in an event organized by the USO In November, Christian Pulisic will go to Qatar to represent the United States in the Men's World Cup. As he prepares for the tournament, the 24-year-old star forward joined a video chat with another group of people who represent the U.S. overseas: military service members. "No one's gonna be fully ready for it," Pulisic said about this year's World Cup, the first ever to take place in the winter, right in the middle of club...

MLS ・ 3 HOURS AGO