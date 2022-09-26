Read full article on original website
Related
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Gets New Midnight Edition Package
The refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD got its big debut just a few days ago, showing off a revised exterior, an overhauled cabin, new tech goodies, and a powertrain update to boot. What’s more, Chevy’s latest heavy-duty pickup also offers the new Midnight Edition Package, as detailed right here.
gmauthority.com
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Cops Have 1000 HP Hellcat On Patrol
And yes, they will chase with it. The cops have been clowned on for a while now because of their pretty abysmal choices when it comes to pursuit vehicles. At most a cop might get their hands on an all-wheel-drive 5.7-liter V8 Dodge Charger which has a top speed of 150 mph. This electronically-limited number seems reasonable considering the danger of high-speed chases. However, in Houston Texas, the Department Of Public Safety has taken a different approach to their handling of high-speed situations. So what exactly does the DPS think can pull its reputation out of the gutter when it comes to chasing?
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Thieves Steal 4 Classic Cars From Storage Facility
Especially these days, automotive enthusiasts worry about thieves swiping their rides, thanks to car theft rates continually on the rise. For some, plenty of home security and vigilance provides some peace of mind, but others turn to secure storage facilities, believing those will stop criminals. Sadly, some classic car owners in Tulare, California learned the hard way that’s not necessarily true after thieves pilfered a storage facility, making off with four vehicles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
Dodge Brings The Super Bee Back
This is the second special edition Mopar and I’m further underwhelmed…. It might be an unpopular opinion, at least among automotive journalists, but I’m just not all that excited about these final special edition Dodge models. First we saw the Challenger Shakedown, which is just some cosmetic mods for 1,000 Scat Packs. I mean, these look kind of cool and all, but I was really hoping for some factory performance mods to really send the Charger and Challenger out with a bang.
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
AOL Corp
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda
Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction
VanDerBrink AuctionsApproximately 300 '50s and 60's American cars are up for grabs, all from the collection of Randy Milan.
Comments / 0