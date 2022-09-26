ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Labour members back proportional representation in general elections

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wasPX_0iAvneI300

Labour members have voted in favour of making a manifesto commitment to proportional representation at the next election even if Sir Keir Starmer has ruled out the idea.

The Labour conference passed a series of motions on electoral reform on Monday afternoon, which included demanding the party scraps first-past-the-post (FPTP) and introduces proportional representation (PR), abolishes the House of Lords and strengthens the standards for MPs.

The vote to put PR in the next manifesto will undoubtedly add more pressure on the Labour leader, who recently insisted the issue is not a priority for him.

The motion, which passed on a show of hands and to cheers in the conference hall in Liverpool, says: “Labour must make a commitment to introduce proportional representation for general elections in the next manifesto.

“During his first term in office the next Labour government must change the voting system for general elections to a form of PR.

“Labour should convene an open and inclusive process to decide the specific proportional voting system it will introduce.”

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham are among those who have expressed support for PR.

Mr Burnham praised members’ “historic decision” to back proportional representation, when speaking at a New Statesman event on the fringes of the party conference.

Labour shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who argued for proportional representation when a backbencher, told an Open Labour fringe event afterwards that issues relating to how people are represented in a democracy can “not and never can be an ancillary issue”.

Mr Reynolds, addressing the motions on proportional representation but acknowledging his Cabinet responsibility, said: “You cannot separate out how a country functions, how power is represented, how the democracy of that country works, from those questions about inequality and prosperity and the funding of things that are dear… of course the two things are linked.”

Under the current “first-past-the-post” system, voters choose from a list of candidates in their local constituency, and whoever gets the most votes is elected as their representative.

Under a PR system, the distribution of seats corresponds more closely with the proportion of total votes cast nationally for each party.

Despite the motions being carried over, there is no guarantee they will be included in the next manifesto as the party is not bound by policy passed at its annual conference.

Sir Keir told the Observer this weekend: “There are a lot of people in the Labour Party who are pro-PR but it’s not a priority and we go into the next election under the same system that we’ve got, first past the post, and I’m not doing any deals going into the election or coming out of the election.”

Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski welcomed the news that Labour members voted in favour of ditching FPTP, saying: “It’s promising to see Labour members vote overwhelmingly to join with the rest of Europe and embrace modern, fair and proportional elections in the UK.

“However, it’s disappointing that Keir Starmer appears to remain unmoved by the democratic rights of his own members.”

Mr Polanski insisted that “if Keir Starmer does not listen to his members and back PR, it will leave him ensuring future Tory victories”.

Delegates at the Labour conference also backed a motion urging Labour to commit to the abolition of the House of Lords and its replacement with an elected second chamber or senate.

The motion reads: “Conference believes that Labour should now commit itself to the abolition of the current House of Lords and its replacement with an elected second chamber or senate and should legislate to that end in the first term of the next Labour government.”

Several Labour members spoke in favour of electoral reform during the debate on Monday afternoon.

Maureen McDaid, of Garston and Halewood Constituency Labour Party (CLP), said: “For many years I actually opposed proportional representation and electoral reform because I believed it would let in extreme right-wing parties.

“Well conference what do we have?

“Under first past the post we have the most right-wing Conservative government ever.”

Moving the motion on the abolishment of the House of Lords, Paul Cruikshank, a delegate from Glasgow Anniesland CLP, told the exhibition centre: “A senate of the nations and regions, a senate as a revising chamber, not just for English regions, but for the Scottish and Welsh regions as well, having distinct regional national voices involved in a national forum will strengthen our democracy, genuinely.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

US rapper Coolio will be ‘missed profoundly’ following death aged 59

Coolio “touched the world” with his talent and will be “missed profoundly” following his death aged 59, his management have said. The US rapper, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon. Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jonathan Reynolds
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Mark Drakeford
newschain

Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday. Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
ELECTIONS
newschain

US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’

Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59. The US rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets. Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and went...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon warns of ‘deeply distressing’ impact of anti-abortion protests

Nicola Sturgeon has said her miscarriage would have been made “much more upsetting” by anti-abortion protesters armed with “images of foetuses on placards”. The Scottish First Minister, who previously spoke about the “painful experience” of losing a pregnancy in 2011, has announced her Government will back a Bill to create “buffer zones” around clinics which carry out terminations.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#General Elections#New Labour#Open Labour#Uk#The House Of Lords#New Statesman
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts. The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Sturgeon: It’s only right to listen to young people’s climate change views

Scotland’s First Minister has said it is “only right” to listen to the voices of young people on climate change following a visit to a Glasgow school. Nicola Sturgeon went to St Albert’s Primary School, Pollokshields, in the southside of the city, to see a virtual assembly marking the end of Scotland’s Climate Week.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared that they are invalid and urged all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China, India,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy