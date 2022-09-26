ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerfield, FL

villages-news.com

Teen arrested at apartment complex after shouting threats at woman

A teen was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly shouting threats at a woman after falsely reporting the theft of his wallet. Officers were called Thursday night to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 19-year-old Deon Lamar Cross falsely reported that his wallet had been stolen from his mother’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, Cross was shouting at a woman, threatening that he was going to “whoop” her, the report said. The officer attempted to take Cross into custody, but he tensed up and had to be threatened with a taser. The officer asked for “additional units to respond quickly.” Cross was so loud and so irate that numerous residents of the apartment building came outside to see what was happening.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
City
Summerfield, FL
Summerfield, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford

Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
OXFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs

Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
OCALA, FL
#Drugs#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine
villages-news.com

Summerfield woman arrested after smashing television with baseball bat

A Summerfield woman was arrested after smashing a television with a baseball bat. Marion County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Tuesday to a home in Summerfield after 48-year-old Sillena Marie Pond began swinging the baseball bat in the living room. Pond’s mother reported she was in fear of her daughter, who had been arrested in August after an alleged attack on her mother. That criminal case was dropped at the mother’s insistence, according to records on file in Marion County Court.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan woman apprehended in stolen car at rest area on I-75 in Sumter County

A Michigan woman was apprehended in a stolen car at a rest area on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a stolen car at the rest area at Mile Marker 307. The registered owner had a GPS tracker attached to the 2023 Genesis G70 and informed law enforcement of the location of the vehicle, which had a Florida license plate.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drunken hit and run in Gainesville. Gainesville police officers arrested 51-year-old Vincent Lutrell Mobley early Saturday morning. He is charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash. The arrest report says Mobley was driving...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages

A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
THE VILLAGES, FL

