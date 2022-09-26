A teen was arrested at an apartment complex after allegedly shouting threats at a woman after falsely reporting the theft of his wallet. Officers were called Thursday night to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after 19-year-old Deon Lamar Cross falsely reported that his wallet had been stolen from his mother’s vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When an officer arrived on the scene, Cross was shouting at a woman, threatening that he was going to “whoop” her, the report said. The officer attempted to take Cross into custody, but he tensed up and had to be threatened with a taser. The officer asked for “additional units to respond quickly.” Cross was so loud and so irate that numerous residents of the apartment building came outside to see what was happening.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO