Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
linknky.com
Covington’s Mutter Gottes neighborhood to host annual pumpkin sale
To kick off October, the Mutter Gottes Neighborhood Association is hosting its fourth annual pumpkin sale on Saturday, October 1. Small, medium, and large pumpkins, fancy gourds, squash and crazy mini gourds of all shapes and colors will be available for purchase. Cash and credit cards will be accepted. The...
linknky.com
Visit Union’s first ‘Bourbon in the Bluegrass’ at Farm Haven
The City of Union is gearing up to celebrate the first “Bourbon in the Bluegrass” event at Farm Haven on Oct. 22. Located on Tadpole Lane, the event will feature live bluegrass music from local bands, spirits and bourbon from local breweries, which will be available to purchase for those of legal age.
linknky.com
Burlington’s Historic Tousey House celebrates historic anniversary: ‘200 years is amazing’
Butch Wainscott shuffled his way through the crowded sea of tables on the Tousey House patio toward a lone microphone. The mood that Sept. 22 evening was jovial; it was a celebration of the building’s continued legacy and the people committed to maintaining it. The career restauranteur grabbed the...
linknky.com
Life Learning Center awarded $101,000 from Impact 100
Life Learning Center was recognized as one of four 2022 Impact 100 Grant recipients from across the Cincinnati area, and the only one in Northern Kentucky. The $101,000 award will support Life Learning Center’s Pillars Café Transformation project, an announcement said. The Covington-based Life Learning Center helps at-risk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Urban living tour comes to Latonia on Sunday
Northern Kentucky’s urban living tour, Beyond the Curb, returns Sunday, Oct. 2, with a visit to Latonia. The Covington neighborhood will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. LINK nky readers can get exclusive savings by using the promo code “LINK” when purchasing tickets. The tour...
linknky.com
Kentucky Democracy Project plans NKY pub crawl
The Kentucky Democracy Project is planning a series of events to help register voters and acquaint them with candidates. Kentucky’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 11. The events include two candidate meet-and-greets, two pub crawls over the first two weekends of October, and other opportunities...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: New places, new faces
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. About a month ago, I wrote in this space about our search for a new office. It is hard for me to believe that a month has already passed since the “For Lease” sign went up in the window of our old office, but I’m happy to say that in that brief period, we’ve signed the lease on a new space, moved, and are completely settled in.
linknky.com
Sponsored: Children’s Law Center, Inc. hosts first “Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits” brunch
This article was written by Sasha Naiman, Executive Director at the Children’s Law Center. Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), a nonprofit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth, will host a Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits Brunch supporting CLC’s vital services in our community. CLC is recognized locally and nationally for its advocacy in the education system, child-welfare system, and justice system.
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations
After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
linknky.com
Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone
The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
linknky.com
Covington amends parking program in Licking Riverside neighborhood
The Covington Parking Authority is changing the residential parking program in the Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood. Among some of the most prominent changes are establishing parking meters on Riverside Drive and along Garrard Street near George Rogers Clark Park. Residents of the area have complained about their street parking spaces...
linknky.com
Metro and TANK offering free rides to BLINK
If you’re trying to avoid finding parking for BLINK, Metro and TANK have you covered. Leadership from Metro, TANK and BLINK, the regional light and art show, announced a new partnership that will provide free rides and direct access to Park and Ride locations for this year’s immersive art experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
NKU, Thomas More partner to host regional college fair
Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University are partnering to host the 2022 NKY Regional College Fair on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Connor Convocation Center on the campus of Thomas More University. Representatives from over 50 colleges and universities will be at the...
linknky.com
State awards incentives for new jobs in Covington, Union
Two companies expanding in Covington and Union won preliminary approval for state incentives on Thursday. BM2 Freight Services will invest $2.3 million and create 56 jobs in Covington while Automotive Service Products Inc. will expand its presence in Kentucky with an $8 million investment to relocate to Union, creating an additional 25 jobs, an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.
linknky.com
Forget basket weaving: Now you can learn about bourbon in college
Northern Kentucky University has your back. They’re offering classes to the bourbon-curious and long-time imbibers alike. NKU, with partners MeetNKY and New Riff Distillery, announced Thursday evening the launch of the Norse Spirit Society, a five-class non-credit program that provides exclusive bourbon education and experiential sessions to the community.
linknky.com
Stewards of Sorcery: The partners of Hierophany & Hedge create a haven for everyone
Much of what has been written about the purveyors of Covington’s Hierophany & Hedge – Beskpoke Arcana have centered around their unique appearance. “The impeccably dressed shopkeepers who look to be plucked straight from Victorian aristocracy.” Coil, with her “intelligent eyes” and Augur, “whose gaze captivates like a charm of binding, fortified by his precisely tailored gentleman’s suit and bespoke accouterment.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Worker killed at loading dock in Elsmere
An Independence man was killed after being struck by a reversing semi-truck in Elsmere, according to the Kenton County Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Elsmere Police Department responded to an accident at Diversey Solutions on Foundation Drive, in Elsmere. Kenton County Police said they were called to the scene for an unresponsive subject, who was later identified as David Poe, age 58, of Independence. Officers discovered he was struck when a semi-truck was backing up to a parked trailer at a loading dock.
linknky.com
Campbell County Schools’ board chair claims opponent in District 1 race isn’t eligible to run
Janis Winbigler, the Campbell County School board chair, has filed a lawsuit against her opponent in the District 1 race, alleging that Kailyn Campbell is not a bona fide candidate because she doesn’t currently live in the district. Campbell filed a petition to be a candidate for Campbell County...
linknky.com
Second person charged in killing of Covington man
A man was charged this week in connection to the shooting death of a man in Covington in August. Zachary Ron Holden, 20, was charged with murder and first degree robbery for his alleged role in the August 18 slaying of Virgil Stewart near the 15th Street Bridge in Covington.
Comments / 0