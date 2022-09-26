ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

75,000 fans expected as Arkansas takes on Alabama Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Upwards of 75,000 fans are expected at Razorback Stadium Saturday as Arkansas takes on Alabama. If you're heading to the game, make sure to wear your Razorback red. Saturday's game is the first-ever "Red Out" against the Crimson Tide. Kevin Trainor, the UA Senior Associate Athletics...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

What Saban said about Arkansas, injured players

Alabama’s wrapping up the practice week in Tuscaloosa before heading to Fayetteville for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game with No. 20 Arkansas. Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening and here’s the rundown. -- Saban said this is a tough challenge going on the road with a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama

Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thv11.com

How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
news9.com

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
KHBS

Meet the candidates for AR House District 49

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The candidates for House District 49 (formerly District 78) will have a candidate forum and voter registration drive on Oct. 1 at the Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. The event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and starts with a free pancake...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

NWA, River Valley pregnancy resource centers awarded state funding

Fourteen pregnancy resource centers across the state of Arkansas received grant money from the Pregnancy Resource Center Grant this week. The $1 million in grant funding was made possible through Act 187 of 2022 to help crisis pregnancy organizations, maternity homes, adoption agencies and other social services agencies. Heart to...
ARKANSAS STATE

