KHBS
75,000 fans expected as Arkansas takes on Alabama Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Upwards of 75,000 fans are expected at Razorback Stadium Saturday as Arkansas takes on Alabama. If you're heading to the game, make sure to wear your Razorback red. Saturday's game is the first-ever "Red Out" against the Crimson Tide. Kevin Trainor, the UA Senior Associate Athletics...
Razorbacks men’s basketball to play game in North Little Rock
The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be playing a regular season game at Simmons Bank Arena in December.
What Alabama Reporters Have Written About Hogs This Week
Bama player angry Arkansas has 'audacity' step on field him, Crimson Tide
How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite
No knocking anybody, but there's a way to see big gap between Hogs, Tide.
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
What Saban said about Arkansas, injured players
Alabama’s wrapping up the practice week in Tuscaloosa before heading to Fayetteville for the 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday game with No. 20 Arkansas. Nick Saban met with reporters Wednesday evening and here’s the rundown. -- Saban said this is a tough challenge going on the road with a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama
Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
thv11.com
How Razorback football season negatively impacts restaurants
LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — While Arkansas football helped some businesses score big during this time of year, for others it actually meant a financial sack. At Grampa's Catfish and Seafood, workers said that business goes down by at least 30% when the Hogs play on the weekends. They...
KHBS
Sept. 23, 2006: What the world was like the last time Arkansas beat Alabama
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's been a long time since Arkansas beat Alabama. 16 years, to be precise. The Hogs last beat the Crimson Tide on Sept. 23, 2006. Here's what the world was like at the time. 1. Different Leaders. George W. Bush was president and Mike Huckabee was...
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
Washington, Benton Counties placed under burn bans
Washington County was added to the list of counties in Arkansas that are under a burn ban on September 29.
KHBS
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
news9.com
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
KHBS
Meet the candidates for AR House District 49
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The candidates for House District 49 (formerly District 78) will have a candidate forum and voter registration drive on Oct. 1 at the Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith. The event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and starts with a free pancake...
KHBS
NWA, River Valley pregnancy resource centers awarded state funding
Fourteen pregnancy resource centers across the state of Arkansas received grant money from the Pregnancy Resource Center Grant this week. The $1 million in grant funding was made possible through Act 187 of 2022 to help crisis pregnancy organizations, maternity homes, adoption agencies and other social services agencies. Heart to...
Rollover accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville blocks traffic
A rollover accident blocks traffic on September 29 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hill Avenue in Fayetteville in front of the Kum and Go gas station.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Search for murdered woman’s body continues for second day at Beaver Lake
The search for evidence in a woman's suspected Northwest Arkansas murder has continued into a second day at Beaver Lake.
