Lexington, KY

Bluegrass Live

Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky

A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Committee weighs funding support for recovering gamblers

Lawmakers are considering a publicly funded program to combat gambling addiction with education, prevention, and treatment. Mike Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, was one of a few advocates who testified Thursday before the Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations. “(The council) does...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

State awards incentives for new jobs in Covington, Union

Two companies expanding in Covington and Union won preliminary approval for state incentives on Thursday. BM2 Freight Services will invest $2.3 million and create 56 jobs in Covington while Automotive Service Products Inc. will expand its presence in Kentucky with an $8 million investment to relocate to Union, creating an additional 25 jobs, an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.
COVINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
ASHLAND, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board. On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis. The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Visit Union’s first ‘Bourbon in the Bluegrass’ at Farm Haven

The City of Union is gearing up to celebrate the first “Bourbon in the Bluegrass” event at Farm Haven on Oct. 22. Located on Tadpole Lane, the event will feature live bluegrass music from local bands, spirits and bourbon from local breweries, which will be available to purchase for those of legal age.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

Inside LINK: New places, new faces

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. About a month ago, I wrote in this space about our search for a new office. It is hard for me to believe that a month has already passed since the “For Lease” sign went up in the window of our old office, but I’m happy to say that in that brief period, we’ve signed the lease on a new space, moved, and are completely settled in.
COVINGTON, KY
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE

