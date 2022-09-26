Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is This the Scariest Road in Kentucky? Are You Willing to Find Out?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
Window, door manufacturer brings $16M plant to Kentucky
A new production and distribution facility in Kentucky will bring an investment of over $16 million and 203 full-time jobs to Hopkinsville, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Elevate Windows and Doors LLC will use an existing 100,000-square-foot (9,290-square-meter) building for the operation, according to a news release from the governor’s office Thursday.
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
WTVQ
Kentucky recoups $15M from Bevin administration’s mill investment
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A $15 million investment made by former governor Matt Bevin for an aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that never materialized was recouped, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his Team Kentucky update. The land, which was previously acquired as part of the proposed project, will...
linknky.com
Committee weighs funding support for recovering gamblers
Lawmakers are considering a publicly funded program to combat gambling addiction with education, prevention, and treatment. Mike Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, was one of a few advocates who testified Thursday before the Interim Joint Committee on Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations. “(The council) does...
RELATED PEOPLE
linknky.com
State awards incentives for new jobs in Covington, Union
Two companies expanding in Covington and Union won preliminary approval for state incentives on Thursday. BM2 Freight Services will invest $2.3 million and create 56 jobs in Covington while Automotive Service Products Inc. will expand its presence in Kentucky with an $8 million investment to relocate to Union, creating an additional 25 jobs, an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.
wdrb.com
Louisville nurse wins brand new car for donating blood with Kentucky Blood Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nurse is driving a new car for rolling up her sleeves to donate blood. Sharon Jones won a brand new 2022 Toyota Rav4 in the Kentucky Blood Center's Summer Getaway Giveaway contest. Even with the new ride, the semi-retired nurse said it's not about...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
WHAS 11
Louisville NAACP calling for the Kentucky Attorney General's resignation
The note said Ky. AG Daniel Cameron is unfit to remain in office after failing to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into Breonna Taylor's death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
How early frost in Lexington area could impact plants
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An early light frost may have caught some plant lovers off guard. Typically, central Kentucky doesn’t see a frost until late October, but some plants are already feeling the freeze. So why is this unusual weather pattern happening and what can you do to protect...
wymt.com
Ashland man stuck in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After hitting western Cuba Tuesday morning, Hurricane Ian began a direct and destructive path toward Florida. The storm was expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before reaching land in the U.S., packing 130-mile-per-hour winds. Anyone in the storm’s path had two choices: they either...
WTVQ
Horses in critical condition after lodging with trainer for months
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national equestrian in Lexington says two of her horses were nearly starved to death by a trainer after she sent them to be saddle broken while she was competing abroad. “It’s just killed me, you know, it’s just killed me,” says Leslie Berndl....
WTVQ
Kentucky hospitals face critical staffing shortage of nurses, staff
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Hospitals across the state are facing a severe shortage of workers across the board. On Thursday at the State Capitol, leaders called it a healthcare workforce crisis. The Kentucky Hospital Association recently completed a comprehensive study that shows there are more than 13,000 total open positions in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Visit Union’s first ‘Bourbon in the Bluegrass’ at Farm Haven
The City of Union is gearing up to celebrate the first “Bourbon in the Bluegrass” event at Farm Haven on Oct. 22. Located on Tadpole Lane, the event will feature live bluegrass music from local bands, spirits and bourbon from local breweries, which will be available to purchase for those of legal age.
linknky.com
State Cannabis Advisory Committee releases summary of Kentuckians’ feedback on medical use
Is it time for medical cannabis in the Commonwealth?. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear seems to think so. And so do many Kentuckians. Beshear released a summary of feedback obtained by his Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, a group created to travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ views on medical cannabis.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: New places, new faces
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. About a month ago, I wrote in this space about our search for a new office. It is hard for me to believe that a month has already passed since the “For Lease” sign went up in the window of our old office, but I’m happy to say that in that brief period, we’ve signed the lease on a new space, moved, and are completely settled in.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Comments / 0