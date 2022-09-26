ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

oxfordobserver.org

Local restaurants receive critical health violations

Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone

The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Life Learning Center awarded $101,000 from Impact 100

Life Learning Center was recognized as one of four 2022 Impact 100 Grant recipients from across the Cincinnati area, and the only one in Northern Kentucky. The $101,000 award will support Life Learning Center’s Pillars Café Transformation project, an announcement said. The Covington-based Life Learning Center helps at-risk...
COVINGTON, KY
falmouthoutlook.com

Pendleton County native retires as Cynthiana’s director of public works

Cynthiana’s director of public works and utilities, Nathan Fields, is retiring this week after serving the city for three and one-half years. Fields came to Cynthiana from a 29-year career with the Kentucky State Highway Department. “I feel very fortunate to have had the support of the commissioners and...
CYNTHIANA, KY
linknky.com

NKU, Thomas More partner to host regional college fair

Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University are partnering to host the 2022 NKY Regional College Fair on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Connor Convocation Center on the campus of Thomas More University. Representatives from over 50 colleges and universities will be at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations

After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Sponsored: Children’s Law Center, Inc. hosts first “Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits” brunch

This article was written by Sasha Naiman, Executive Director at the Children’s Law Center. Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), a nonprofit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth, will host a Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits Brunch supporting CLC’s vital services in our community. CLC is recognized locally and nationally for its advocacy in the education system, child-welfare system, and justice system.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
linknky.com

Kentucky Democracy Project plans NKY pub crawl

The Kentucky Democracy Project is planning a series of events to help register voters and acquaint them with candidates. Kentucky’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 11. The events include two candidate meet-and-greets, two pub crawls over the first two weekends of October, and other opportunities...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Inside LINK: New places, new faces

Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. About a month ago, I wrote in this space about our search for a new office. It is hard for me to believe that a month has already passed since the “For Lease” sign went up in the window of our old office, but I’m happy to say that in that brief period, we’ve signed the lease on a new space, moved, and are completely settled in.
COVINGTON, KY

