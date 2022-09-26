Read full article on original website
oxfordobserver.org
Local restaurants receive critical health violations
Several Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Sept. 20 were cited with critical health violations. No critical violations were observed by the inspector during visits to: Yum Cha, 411 S. Locust St.; Red Ox Drive Thru, 95 E. Chestnut St.; Oxford Lanes, 4340 Oxford Reily Road.
linknky.com
Victoria Square closure sends housing vouchers to Boone
The Boone County Assisted Housing Department received five extra Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers after Campbell County’s Department of Housing failed to find affordable properties for residents in need. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s program, Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing, requires all unused vouchers to be transferred...
linknky.com
Life Learning Center awarded $101,000 from Impact 100
Life Learning Center was recognized as one of four 2022 Impact 100 Grant recipients from across the Cincinnati area, and the only one in Northern Kentucky. The $101,000 award will support Life Learning Center’s Pillars Café Transformation project, an announcement said. The Covington-based Life Learning Center helps at-risk...
linknky.com
Campbell County Schools’ board chair claims opponent in District 1 race isn’t eligible to run
Janis Winbigler, the Campbell County School board chair, has filed a lawsuit against her opponent in the District 1 race, alleging that Kailyn Campbell is not a bona fide candidate because she doesn’t currently live in the district. Campbell filed a petition to be a candidate for Campbell County...
falmouthoutlook.com
Pendleton County native retires as Cynthiana’s director of public works
Cynthiana’s director of public works and utilities, Nathan Fields, is retiring this week after serving the city for three and one-half years. Fields came to Cynthiana from a 29-year career with the Kentucky State Highway Department. “I feel very fortunate to have had the support of the commissioners and...
linknky.com
NKU, Thomas More partner to host regional college fair
Northern Kentucky University and Thomas More University are partnering to host the 2022 NKY Regional College Fair on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Connor Convocation Center on the campus of Thomas More University. Representatives from over 50 colleges and universities will be at the...
linknky.com
Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch closes full-service operations
After more than 70 years in operation, the original Boone County Public Library’s Chapin branch has closed its doors in Petersburg, Kentucky — well, sort of. Due to staffing issues, Executive Director Carrie Herrmann said the library will be turned into Kentucky’s first express location; it will include an honor book system, where attendees can take a book of their choice that they will have the option to keep, return or bring back a different book for another visitor to enjoy.
linknky.com
Sponsored: Children’s Law Center, Inc. hosts first “Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits” brunch
This article was written by Sasha Naiman, Executive Director at the Children’s Law Center. Children’s Law Center, Inc. (CLC), a nonprofit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth, will host a Boots, Bourbon, and Biscuits Brunch supporting CLC’s vital services in our community. CLC is recognized locally and nationally for its advocacy in the education system, child-welfare system, and justice system.
Fox 19
Tri-State high school senior achieves rare feat with perfect ACT score
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield High School senior has accomplished what very few students have - get a perfect score on his ACT. Caden McCollum has earned the nickname “Mr. Perfect” from his principal at Fairfield High School. How rare is McCollum’s accomplishment?. Well, according to...
WKRC
These are Greater Cincinnati's top private high schools
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Once again, The Seven Hills School took top honors as best private high school in Greater Cincinnati. Pittsburgh-based data company Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best private high schools, which are once again crafted from academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, plus test scores, college data and ratings from Niche users.
Fox 19
Princeton City Schools bus drivers threaten strike after employer refuses to give paid time off
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Around 70 bus drivers, special needs bus monitors, and mechanics with Local 184 of Ohio Association of Public School Employees threatened their employer First Student with a strike after refusing to add paid time off in their new contracts, according to Derryl Hall with OAPSE. Hall says...
Hamilton County sheriff asks three western townships to pay $1M+ for patrols
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey is asking three western townships to pay at least $1 million a year for regular patrols in that area.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pauline Drive in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes 'swatting' a felony
State lawmakers want to make swatting a felony. WCPO found out that if this bill becomes a law, those convicted could face prison time, fines and restitution worth thousands of dollars.
linknky.com
Kentucky Democracy Project plans NKY pub crawl
The Kentucky Democracy Project is planning a series of events to help register voters and acquaint them with candidates. Kentucky’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Oct. 11. The events include two candidate meet-and-greets, two pub crawls over the first two weekends of October, and other opportunities...
WRBI Radio
FCSO asking for help in identifying construction theft “person of interest”
Franklin County, IN — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a construction material theft case. The incident took place in Laurel Township. Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact Major...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
linknky.com
Inside LINK: New places, new faces
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. About a month ago, I wrote in this space about our search for a new office. It is hard for me to believe that a month has already passed since the “For Lease” sign went up in the window of our old office, but I’m happy to say that in that brief period, we’ve signed the lease on a new space, moved, and are completely settled in.
