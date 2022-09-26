ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida

FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida

President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
How hotels, theme parks are preparing for Hurricane Ian

As much of Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, the hospitality world is bracing for impact. Famed theme parks and hotels across the state in the path of the Category 4 storm are working fast to minimize potential damage. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned that the storm is...
Idaho university prohibits staff from promoting, discussing abortion: Report

The University of Idaho is prohibiting staff from promoting or providing abortion services while performing their jobs, warning they could be fired or face misdemeanor or felony convictions if they do, according to an email reportedly sent to staff on Sept. 23. The university told staff they cannot take any...
