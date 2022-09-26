Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Powerful storm scenes: Voices of fear, hope as Ian lashes Florida
FLORIDA -- One of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., Hurricane Ian turned Florida streets into rivers, knocked out power to 1.8 million people, and caused catastrophic damage. Here are some of the stories and scenes:. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Hurricane Ian heads to South Carolina as floods trap many in Florida; death toll rises
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing...
ABC7 Los Angeles
How to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left a trail of damage throughout Cuba and Florida. As it moves through Florida, downgraded now to a tropical storm, it's left thousands of residents scrambling to recover. Organizations are already mobilizing to assist in the relief and recovery efforts following the destructive storm. How to help Florida...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Biden says searches critical after Hurricane Ian slams Florida
President Joe Biden on Thursday visited FEMA headquarters in Washington as search and rescue efforts were underway in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Upon his arrival, Biden turned to FEMA personnel in the room and thanked them for their work during the historic storm. Early assessments offer a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Los Angeles
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path after Florida landfall
TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- A major hurricane has made landfall in Florida, bringing with it the threat of high winds, dangerous storm surges and even tornadoes. After traveling north through the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida around 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds near 150 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
ABC7 Los Angeles
How hotels, theme parks are preparing for Hurricane Ian
As much of Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, the hospitality world is bracing for impact. Famed theme parks and hotels across the state in the path of the Category 4 storm are working fast to minimize potential damage. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer warned that the storm is...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Electric vehicles 2022: New York becomes 2nd state to mandate zero-emissions vehicles by 2035
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York State is aiming for zero emission vehicles by the year 2035. She directed the state Department of Environmental Conservation to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in New York state be zero-emission by 2035 on Thursday. That...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Idaho university prohibits staff from promoting, discussing abortion: Report
The University of Idaho is prohibiting staff from promoting or providing abortion services while performing their jobs, warning they could be fired or face misdemeanor or felony convictions if they do, according to an email reportedly sent to staff on Sept. 23. The university told staff they cannot take any...
Comments / 0