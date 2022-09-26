Read full article on original website
Allred named interim secretary of state
CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday night that he selected Uinta County resident Karl Allred to serve as interim secretary of state. Allred, who last month lost the Republican primary to Jon Conrad in the state Legislature’s House District 19 race, was chosen from three candidates selected by the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee on Saturday.
Public Notice
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE) TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 2nd day of June 2022, the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent was admitted to probate by the above named Court, and R. Kirk Archibald was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Last Will and Testament shall be filed with the Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this Notice or thereafter be forever barred.
