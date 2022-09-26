IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE) TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 2nd day of June 2022, the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent was admitted to probate by the above named Court, and R. Kirk Archibald was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Last Will and Testament shall be filed with the Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this Notice or thereafter be forever barred.

JOHNSON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO