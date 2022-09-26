Read full article on original website
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Twitter Is Not Having Cracker Barrel's Lizzo Parody
Before the song even hit airwaves on April 14, 2022 Lizzo's "About Damn Time" was seeing monumental success on social media platforms such as TikTok, per Bustle. Shortly after, it reached the Top 10 on Spotify with a daily high of around 2.5 million streams. To further aid in its success, Jaeden Gomez, a dancer on TikTok, created choreography for a portion of the song. When Lizzo discovered it, she encouraged everyone to join in on the dance. Fast forward to the end of July and the hit song had topped the Billboard Hot 100, prompting Lizzo to tweet, "We got the #1 song in the country YALL!"
What Happened To Snarky Tea After Shark Tank?
Tea is not only a beverage brewing heaps of tradition and culture, but it also touts several health benefits. Per Penn Medicine, these include — but are not limited to — protecting the body against diseases and strengthening the immune system. Tea's ease on the body is exactly what Snarky Tea capitalized on when it appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2017.
Gordon Ramsay's Unlikely Advice For His Younger Self
Gordon Ramsay has achieved what most can only dream of having. His career has taken him to the top of the culinary world. He has a beautiful family and a collection of flashy cars including multiple Ferraris (via GQ). His homes, according to Hello!, include a Cornwall beachside mansion, a house in Los Angeles, and a stylish affair in London. He gets to travel, eat delicacies, and rub shoulders with the rich and famous. And, yet, when he was asked what advice he'd give to his younger self, he had no problem coming up with several responses.
Duff Goldman's Disguised Cakes Are Blowing Instagram's Mind
There's no denying that disguised cakes — a.k.a. cakes that don't actually look like cakes — are trending. There are countless TikTok videos in which knives are poised over objects as viewers try to guess whether the item is actually a cake before the individual in the clip slices down to reveal the truth. Then, of course, there's the simply titled Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that launched this year, as per IMDb, in which cake artists craft disguised cakes designed to fool judges. There's just something about the sweet illusions that has captivated the general public.
How To Nail The Bake Off, According To GBBO's Crystelle Pereira
"The Great British Bake Off" dropped its latest season, making now the perfect time to catch up with some of the great contestants from seasons past. 2021 winner Giuseppe Dell'Anno has just released a new cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," and will soon be on tour (via Instagram), while 2019 finalist Steph Blackwell released her second cookbook, "Bake Yourself Happy," in May (via Instagram).
Lindsay Lohan Answered Burning Questions About Food
If you're a Lindsay Lohan fan you're probably wondering where she's been for the last 15 years. While you may often reminisce about the days of "Freaky Friday" and her epic appearance on "Mean Girls," the once buzzworthy teenage celebrity has taken a backseat in the public eye after being center stage for so many years. As it turns out, she's now an adult and has some keen opinions about food.
Gordon Ramsay And Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up On An Unexpected Project
The famous loud-mouthed, fast-talking chef Gordon Ramsay is everywhere — the man is so busy that we're going to start thinking about the possibility of him having a doppelganger. Ramsay has so many projects and activities that it's hard to keep track of all of them (via Insider). Lately, among many other things, his Hell's Kitchen restaurant opened in California, he wrote a touching farewell to the late Queen on Twitter, and made TikTok users upset while selecting which lamb to eat next. Ramsay also made even more people angry by saying he loves the region of Cornwall, but hates the locals. Whew.
Why An Old Anthony Bourdain Video Is Coming Under Fire
Six years have passed since the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain, yet a lot of his words continue to sound their unwavering tones for a number of deep thinkers around the globe. Apart from Bourdain using travel to experience the richness of other cultures through food (via The Washington Post), his authenticity unapologetically made itself known: The renowned food critic was able to speak about the harsh realities of human existence, seemingly without skipping a beat.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
You Probably Forgot Coolio Had His Own Cooking Show
Hip hop icon Coolio, 59, died on Wednesday of unknown causes, The Washington Post reported, before he was scheduled to play a show in Germany on Saturday. The rapper died unexpectedly in a friend's home in Los Angeles. Coolio was widely known for hits like "Fantastic Voyage," and "Gangsta's Paradise,"...
The NYC Cafe That Changed Andrew Zimmern's Life
Though he is known for traveling the world in "Bizarre Foods," Andrew Zimmern is a native New Yorker at heart. Zimmern loves his Xi'an Famous Foods hand-pulled noodles and his Brooklyn thin-crust pizza, as he disclosed in his "Spilled Milk" blog post. In fact, the post goes into detail about the top pizza spots the TV chef recommends in NYC.
Why GBBO Fans Were Grossed Out By This Week's Showstoppers
As usual, the latest season of "The Great British Bake Off" is warming our hearts and making us hungry through our TV screens. Season 13 of the mega-successful baking show is on now, with returning judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith critiquing the bakes and witty hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas adding some levity to the tent.
Twitter Is Raining Hearts On Alton Brown's Dogs
While Alton Brown may be a wizard in the kitchen and a creative genius on both sides of the camera, he can also be a pretty controversial figure. He's had his fair share of celebrity chef feuds, including the time he famously blasted Adam Richman of "Man vs. Food" over what he saw as the show's inclination toward food waste, and he even had some harsh things to say about the late Anthony Bourdain. A pre-election Twitter rant in 2020 may have had fans wondering about the chef's mental health, and quite a few were turned off when Brown revealed that his politics tilted more to the right than the left.
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
Hocus Pocus-Inspired Sanderson Sister Shots Recipe
The "Hocus Pocus" sequel has us eagerly awaiting the return of the lovably evil Sanderson sisters. The iconic witchy trio of Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) is finally back for more haunts on Disney+, and we are ready to watch their antics with a few potions for ourselves in hand.
M&M's New Color Is Stealing The Show With Its Own Theme Song
M&M's: those little candies that melt in your mouth, not your hand. While these tiny chocolate droplets are understandably popular — Mars cranks out 400 million pieces of candy each day – M&M's are also popular for another reason: the characters. Introduced in 1954 (via CNN), the M&M's...
Blake Lively's Genius Pumpkin Cake Hack Is Everything
Pumpkin season is here, and it seems like everywhere we go, whether in person or online, we're seeing pumpkin baked goods. Pumpkin muffins are back at Costco, Trader Joe's has a new pumpkin cake offering, and Crumbl Cookies just brought back a pumpkin-inspired flavor. October is National Pumpkin Month (via Gazette Journal), so it makes sense that this orange gourd would be front and center when it comes to autumn desserts. It's not just the stores that are rolling out their pumpkin baked goods. Home cooks are mixing up a storm, too.
Jack In The Box Has A Fan-Favorite Halloween Special Returning
The word "monster" doesn't exactly have a positive connotation — unless it's attached to food, that is. Cookie Monster is the obvious example here, and then there's General Mills' line of Monster Cereals. The cartoon versions of traditionally scary creatures — like Dracula and Frankenstein — featured on the boxes are widely considered by cereal enthusiasts to be friendly faces, making these spooky breakfasts a modern Halloween tradition rather than a cause for fear.
