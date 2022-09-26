County leaders expected to declare homelessness as public health crisis

San Diego County Leaders have joined city officials in announcing plans to declare homelessness a public health crisis.

That’s as a battle brews in El Cajon over where and how many homeless individuals are being housed.

“I appreciate what the AG said saying you’re not going to violate every state law in the state of California.”

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, reacting to Attorney General Rob Bonta’s warning to the City of El Cajon, after they sent notices to motels in their community, warning them they may soon encounter fees for housing homeless individuals at their properties.

AG Bonta is now demanding that the City of San Diego rescind those warning notices. On Monday, Supervisor Fletcher joined Supervisor Nora Vargas and other City leaders and business owners to discuss plans to declare homelessness a public health emergency in San Diego County.

By doing this, they say homelessness will be added to the county’s list, establishing the county as the backbone organization that will foster collaboration among the 18 cities to develop a regional approach to addressing homelessness.

From pushing outreach services to mental health assistance and an effort to create more affordable housing.

Supervisor Nora Vargas says, “as a safety net for our communities, we must do everything we can to keep our unhoused neighbors safe.”

The Board of Supervisors will vote on this issue Tuesday.