Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay
As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in mandatory evacuation zones. This list will be updated.
All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.
County sites offering shelter information:
Shelters by county:
Citrus:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.
- Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs)
- 2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442
- Lecanto Primary (Pet Friendly)
- 3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461
- Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population)
- 185 West Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434
- Citrus High School (General Population)
- 600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452
Hardee:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.
- Hardee Junior K-8 (General population)
- 2401 US Highway 17N, Wauchula, FL 33873
- South Florida State College, Hardee Campus (Special Needs - Registration required)
- 2868 US Hwy 17N, Bowling Green, FL 33834
Hernando:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m.
- Challenger K-8
- 13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609
- Special needs
- The Mining Association Enrichment Center
- 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601
- Pet friendly
- Explorer K-8
- 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608
- Pet friendly
Hillsborough:
Open Monday, September 26 at 2 p.m.:
- Burnett Middle
- 1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner
- Pet friendly
- Durant High School
- 4748 Cougar Path, Plant City
- Pet friendly
- Lockhart Elementary
- 3719 N 17TH St., Tampa
- Middleton High School
- 4801 N 22nd St., Tampa
- Newsome High School
- 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia
- Pizzo Elementary
- 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
- Reddick Elementary
- 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma
- Sickles High School
- 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Steinbrenner High School
- 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- Pet friendly
- Cannella Elementary
- 10707 Nixon Rd., Tampa
- Valrico Elementary
- 609 S Miller Rd., Valrico
- Benito Middle
- 10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa
- Boyette Springs Elementary
- 10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview
- Sessums Elementary
- 11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa
- Cypress Creek Elementary
- 4040 19TH Ave. NE, Ruskin
- Hammond Elementary
- 8008 N Mobley Rd., Odessa
- Jennings Middle
- 9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner
- Marshall Middle
- 18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City
- Mulrennan Middle
- 4215 Durant Rd., Tampa
- Nelson Elementary
- 5413 Durant Rd., Tampa
- Shields Middle
- 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin
- Pet friendly
- Turner Elementary
- 9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
- Wharton High School
- 20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa
- Bartels Middle
- 9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Barrington Middle
- 5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia
- Pet friendly
- Brandon High School
- 1101 Victoria St., Brandon
- Cimino Elementary
- 4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico
- Knights Elementary
- 4815 N Keene Rd., Plant City
- Martinez Middle
- 5601 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- McKitrick Elementary
- 5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz
- Pride Elementary
- 10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa
- Smith, SGT Paul Middle
- 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Summerfield Elementary
- 11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview
- Tomlin Middle
- 501 N Woodrow Wilson, Plant City
- Turkey Creek Middle
- 5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City
- Dorothy York Elementary
- 5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach
- Bevis Elementary
- 5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia
- Erwin Technical (AT CAPACITY)
- 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Sumner Elementary
- 10650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Strawberry Crest High School
- 4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Riverview High School
- 11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Bowers-Whitley Career Center
- 13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Wilson Elementary
- 702 English St., Plant City
- Yuengling Center
- 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL, 33617
- Special needs
Manatee:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 8 a.m.
- Braden River High School
- 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
- Pet friendly
- Harvey Elementary School
- 8610 115th Ave. East, Parrish
- Manatee High School
- 902 33rd Street Court West, Bradenton
- Pet friendly
- Myakka Elementary School
- 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
- Mills Elementary School
- 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
- Pet friendly
- Bayshore Elementary School
- 6120 26th Street West, Bradenton
- Miller Elementary School
- 601 43rd Street West, Bradenton
- Freedom Elementary School
- 9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton
- McNeal Elementary School
- 6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton
- Gullett Elementary School
- 12125 44th Ave. East, Bradenton
- Rogers Garden Elementary School
- 515 13th Ave West, Bradenton
- Lee Middle School
- 4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton
- Williams Elementary School
- 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish
- Willis Elementary School
- 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton
Pasco
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m.
- Centennial Middle School
- 38505 Centennial Road, Dade City
- Cypress Creek High School
- 8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
- Cypress Creek Middle School
- 8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel
- Fivay High School
- 12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson
- Pet friendly
- Wesley Chapel High School
- 30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel
- Wiregrass Ranch High School
- 2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel
- Special needs
- Pet friendly
- River Ridge Middle and High Schools
- 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey
- Pet friendly
- Thomas E. Weightman Middle School
- 30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel
- Sunlake High School
- 3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O' Lakes
- Pet friendly
- Pasco Middle School
- 13925 14th Street, Dade City
- Fasano Regional Hurricane Center
- 11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson
- Special needs
- Pet friendly
Pinellas:
Open Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m.
- Ross Norton Recreation Center
- 1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater
- Lealman Exchange
- 5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg
- Special needs
- Largo High School
- 410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo
- Pet friendly
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.
- Bauder Elementary
- 12755 86th Ave N, Seminole
- Belleair Elementary
- 1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater
- Campbell Park Elementary
- 1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Carwise Middle
- 3301 Bently Dr, Palm Harbor
- Clearwater Fundamental
- 1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater
- Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary
- 1200 37th St S, St. Petersburg
- Dunedin Community Center
- 1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin
- Dunedin Elementary
- 900 Union St, Dunedin
- Dunedin Highland Middle
- 70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin
- Special needs
- Fairmount Park Elementary
- 575 41st St S, St. Petersburg
- Gibbs High
- 850 34th St S, St. Petersburg
- Pet friendly
- James B. Sanderlin IB World School
- 2350 22nd Ave S, St. Petersburg
- John Hopkins Middle
- 701 16th St S, St. Petersburg
- Special needs
- John M. Sexton Elementary
- 1997 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg
- Lealman Innovation Academy
- 4900 28th St N, Lealman
- McMullen-Booth Elementary
- 3025 Union St, Clearwater
- Melrose Elementary
- 1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg
- Mildred Helms Elementary
- 561 Clearwater Largo Rd S, Largo
- New Heights Elementary
- 3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg
- Palm Harbor Middle
- 1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor
- Palm Harbor University High
- 1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor
- Pet friendly
- Special needs
- Ross Norton Recreation Center
- 1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater
- Skycrest Elementary
- 10 N Corona Ave, Clearwater
- SPC Midtown
- 1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg
Polk
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12:00 p. m.:
- Horizons Elementary School
- 1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport
- Sleepy Hill Elementary School
- 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland
- R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School
- 5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland
- Chain Of Lakes Elementary School
- 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven
- Mulberry Middle School
- 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry
- Spessard Holland Elementary
- 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow
- Auburndale High School
- 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
- Citrus Ridge Academy
- 1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport
- George Jenkins High School
- 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
- Highlands Grove Elementary
- 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
- Kathleen High School
- 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
- Lake Marion Creek Middle School
- 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana
- Winter Haven High School
- 600 6th St SE, Winter Haven
- Tenoroc High School
- 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
- Pet Friendly
- Lake Region High School
- 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Pet Friendly
- Haines City High School
- 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City
- Pet Friendly
Special Needs Shelters: Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.:
- FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit
- 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
- McKeel Academy
- 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
- Ridge Community High School
- 500 Orchid Dr., Davenport
Sarasota:
Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m.
- Atwater Elementary School
- 4701 Huntsville Ave, North Port, FL 34288
- Pet friendly
- Booker High School
- 3201 N Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34234
- Pet friendly
- Brookside Middle School
- 3636 S Shade Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Pet friendly
- Fruitville Elementary School
- 601 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232
- Pet friendly
- Gulf Gate Elementary School
- 6500 S Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Heron Creek Middle School
- 6501 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- Pet friendly
- North Port High School
- 6400 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291
- Pet friendly
- Phillippi Shores Elementary School
- 4747 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Riverview High School
- 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231
- Pet friendly
- Southside Elementary School
- 1901 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34239
- Pet friendly
- Taylor Ranch Elementary School
- 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice, FL 34293
- Pet friendly
- Woodland Middle School
- 2700 Panacea Blvd, North Port, FL 34289
- Pet friendly
Comments / 0