Hurricane Ian: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Ian, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in mandatory evacuation zones. This list will be updated.

All residents should check their local county's website to ensure they have all information for shelters. Find your county below.

County sites offering shelter information:



Shelters by county:

Citrus:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.



Forest Ridge Elementary School (Special Needs)

2927 North Forest Ridge Blvd., Hernando, FL 34442

Lecanto Primary (Pet Friendly)

3790 W Educational Path, Lecanto, FL 34461

Central Ridge Elementary School (General Population)

185 West Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34434

Citrus High School (General Population)

600 West Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452



Hardee:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 6 p.m.



Hardee Junior K-8 (General population)

2401 US Highway 17N, Wauchula, FL 33873

South Florida State College, Hardee Campus (Special Needs - Registration required)

2868 US Hwy 17N, Bowling Green, FL 33834



Hernando:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 9 a.m.



Challenger K-8

13400 Elgin Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34609 Special needs

The Mining Association Enrichment Center

800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601 Pet friendly

Explorer K-8

10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608 Pet friendly



Hillsborough:

Open Monday, September 26 at 2 p.m.:



Burnett Middle

1010 N Kingsway Rd., Seffner Pet friendly

Durant High School

4748 Cougar Path, Plant City Pet friendly

Lockhart Elementary

3719 N 17TH St., Tampa

Middleton High School

4801 N 22nd St., Tampa

Newsome High School

16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Pizzo Elementary

11701 Bull Run, Tampa



Reddick Elementary

325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma

Sickles High School

7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa Pet friendly

Steinbrenner High School

5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz Pet friendly

Cannella Elementary

10707 Nixon Rd., Tampa

Valrico Elementary

609 S Miller Rd., Valrico

Benito Middle

10101 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa

Boyette Springs Elementary

10141 Sedgebrook Dr., Riverview

Sessums Elementary

11525 Ramble Creek Dr., Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary

4040 19TH Ave. NE, Ruskin

Hammond Elementary

8008 N Mobley Rd., Odessa

Jennings Middle

9325 Govenors Rd., Seffner

Marshall Middle

18 S Maryland Ave., Plant City

Mulrennan Middle

4215 Durant Rd., Tampa

Nelson Elementary

5413 Durant Rd., Tampa

Shields Middle

15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin Pet friendly

Turner Elementary

9020 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa

Wharton High School

20150 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa

Bartels Middle

9190 Imperial Oaks Blvd., Tampa Pet friendly

Barrington Middle

5925 Village Center Dr., Lithia Pet friendly

Brandon High School

1101 Victoria St., Brandon

Cimino Elementary

4329 Culbreath Rd., Valrico

Knights Elementary

4815 N Keene Rd., Plant City

Martinez Middle

5601 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

McKitrick Elementary

5503 Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz

Pride Elementary

10310 Lions Den Dr., Tampa

Smith, SGT Paul Middle

14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa Pet friendly

Summerfield Elementary

11990 Big Bend Rd., Riverview

Tomlin Middle

501 N Woodrow Wilson, Plant City

Turkey Creek Middle

5005 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City

Dorothy York Elementary

5995 Covington Garden Drive, Apollo Beach

Bevis Elementary

5720 Osprey Ridge Dr., Lithia

Erwin Technical (AT CAPACITY)

2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa Pet friendly Special needs

Sumner Elementary

10650 Co. Rd. 672, Riverview Pet friendly Special needs

Strawberry Crest High School

4591 Gallagher Rd., Dover Pet friendly Special needs

Riverview High School

11311 Boyette Rd., Riverview Pet friendly Special needs

Bowers-Whitley Career Center

13609 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Wilson Elementary

702 English St., Plant City

Yuengling Center

12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL, 33617 Special needs



Manatee:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 8 a.m.



Braden River High School

6120 26th Street West, Bradenton Pet friendly

Harvey Elementary School

8610 115th Ave. East, Parrish

Manatee High School

902 33rd Street Court West, Bradenton Pet friendly

Myakka Elementary School

37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

Mills Elementary School

7200 69th Street East, Palmetto Pet friendly

Bayshore Elementary School

6120 26th Street West, Bradenton

Miller Elementary School

601 43rd Street West, Bradenton

Freedom Elementary School

9515 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

McNeal Elementary School

6325 Lorraine Road, Bradenton

Gullett Elementary School

12125 44th Ave. East, Bradenton

Rogers Garden Elementary School

515 13th Ave West, Bradenton

Lee Middle School

4000 53rd Avenue West, Bradenton

Williams Elementary School

3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Willis Elementary School

14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton



Pasco

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 10 a.m.

Centennial Middle School

38505 Centennial Road, Dade City

Cypress Creek High School

8701 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

Cypress Creek Middle School

8845 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel

Fivay High School

12115 Chicago Avenue, Hudson Pet friendly

Wesley Chapel High School

30651 Wells Avenue, Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch High School

2909 Mansfield Boulevard, Wesley Chapel Special needs Pet friendly

River Ridge Middle and High Schools

11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey Pet friendly

Thomas E. Weightman Middle School

30649 Wells Road, #3903, Wesley Chapel

Sunlake High School

3023 Sunlake Boulevard, Land O' Lakes Pet friendly

Pasco Middle School

13925 14th Street, Dade City

Fasano Regional Hurricane Center

11611 Denton Avenue, Hudson Special needs Pet friendly



Pinellas:

Open Monday, September 26 at 6 p.m.



Ross Norton Recreation Center

1426 S, MLK Jr. Ave. Clearwater

Lealman Exchange

5175 45th St. N., St. Petersburg Special needs

Largo High School

410 Missouri Ave. N., Largo Pet friendly



Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.



Bauder Elementary

12755 86th Ave N, Seminole

Belleair Elementary

1156 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater

Campbell Park Elementary

1051 7th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Carwise Middle

3301 Bently Dr, Palm Harbor

Clearwater Fundamental

1660 Palmetto St, Clearwater

Douglas L. Jamerson Elementary

1200 37th St S, St. Petersburg

Dunedin Community Center

1920 Pinehurst Rd, Dunedin

Dunedin Elementary

900 Union St, Dunedin

Dunedin Highland Middle

70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin Special needs

Fairmount Park Elementary

575 41st St S, St. Petersburg

Gibbs High

850 34th St S, St. Petersburg Pet friendly

James B. Sanderlin IB World School

2350 22nd Ave S, St. Petersburg

John Hopkins Middle

701 16th St S, St. Petersburg Special needs

John M. Sexton Elementary

1997 54th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Lealman Innovation Academy

4900 28th St N, Lealman

McMullen-Booth Elementary

3025 Union St, Clearwater

Melrose Elementary

1752 13th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Mildred Helms Elementary

561 Clearwater Largo Rd S, Largo

New Heights Elementary

3901 37th St N, St. Petersburg

Palm Harbor Middle

1800 Tampa Rd, Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor University High

1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor Pet friendly Special needs

Ross Norton Recreation Center

1426 S Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Clearwater

Skycrest Elementary

10 N Corona Ave, Clearwater

SPC Midtown

1300 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg



Polk

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12:00 p. m.:

Horizons Elementary School

1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport

Sleepy Hill Elementary School

2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School

5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland

Chain Of Lakes Elementary School

7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven

Mulberry Middle School

500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry

Spessard Holland Elementary

2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow

Auburndale High School

1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

Citrus Ridge Academy

1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport

George Jenkins High School

6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary

4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland

Kathleen High School

1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

Lake Marion Creek Middle School

3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana

Winter Haven High School

600 6th St SE, Winter Haven

Tenoroc High School

4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland Pet Friendly

Lake Region High School

1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake Pet Friendly

Haines City High School

2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City Pet Friendly





Special Needs Shelters: Open Tuesday, September 27 at 7 a.m.:

FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit

1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

McKeel Academy

1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Ridge Community High School

500 Orchid Dr., Davenport



Sarasota:

Open Tuesday, September 27 at 12 p.m.

