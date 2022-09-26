Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following his lights out performance on Saturday against Northern Illinois.

True freshman caught four passes for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns in UK's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.

On the first possession of the second half, he caught a crossing pattern at midfield and outran the defense for a 70-yard TD, UK's longest offensive play of the season.

In the first quarter, he caught a screen pass and weaved his way through the defense for a 15-yard touchdown.

His other two catches, for 11 and 6 yards, came on touchdown drives.

This is the second game this season he has made a game-changing play on the first possession of the third quarter - in the season opener, leading 13-10, his 100-yard kickoff return gave UK a 20-10 cushion.

It's the second midseason SEC award for the freshman, as he was named the Special Teams Player of the Week following his 100-yard kickoff return in UK's season-opening win over Miami (OH).

Brown is the second Wildcat to win Freshman of the Week, joining fellow wide receiver Dane Key.

