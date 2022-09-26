ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week following his lights out performance on Saturday against Northern Illinois.

  • True freshman caught four passes for a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns in UK's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois.
  • On the first possession of the second half, he caught a crossing pattern at midfield and outran the defense for a 70-yard TD, UK's longest offensive play of the season.
  • In the first quarter, he caught a screen pass and weaved his way through the defense for a 15-yard touchdown.
  • His other two catches, for 11 and 6 yards, came on touchdown drives.
  • This is the second game this season he has made a game-changing play on the first possession of the third quarter - in the season opener, leading 13-10, his 100-yard kickoff return gave UK a 20-10 cushion.

It's the second midseason SEC award for the freshman, as he was named the Special Teams Player of the Week following his 100-yard kickoff return in UK's season-opening win over Miami (OH).

Brown is the second Wildcat to win Freshman of the Week, joining fellow wide receiver Dane Key.

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

