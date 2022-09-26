ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Syracuse, NY

The Bville Connection hosts Park at Dark on Oct. 1 in North Syracuse

By Ashley M. Casey
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGHC6_0iAvjODh00

NORTH SYRACUSE — Nonprofit events committee The Bville Connection is teaming up with the Village of North Syracuse Parks and Recreation Department to kick off spooky season. Park at Dark takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Heritage Park in North Syracuse.

Children can show off their Halloween costumes early, go trick-or-treating and decorate luminaries for the “Trail or Treat” after-dark walk. Wegmans and Aldi have donated Halloween candy.

TBC President Kim Lane said the nonprofit decided to branch out to other communities. Previous events have taken place in Lysander Park and other Baldwinsville venues.

“We were very intentional when we were forming and with our mission statement to say we do things in the greater Baldwinsville area, and I think that’s vague on purpose,” Lane said. “This is the first time that we’ve ventured outside [B’ville] and hopefully it won’t be the last.”

The partnership with North Syracuse was a natural one, as Parks Director Tony Burkinshaw has B’ville connections of his own: he lives in Baldwinsville and used to work for the Town of Lysander Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re really grateful for the partnership that the village of North Syracuse has shown us for this event,” Lane said.

More than 40 businesses, vendors, nonprofits and other groups have signed up to hand out candy and hawk their wares at the event, which benefits the CanTeen in Cicero, Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville and North Syracuse Parks and Rec. The parks department is hoping to sponsor a scholarship for a 2023 summer camp attendee.

“We’re connecting businesses that might never have done an event [together] before,” Lane said.

Lane and the rest of TBC’s team are hoping to bring their B’ville followers to North Syracuse to discover new businesses and new friends.

“Hopefully the attendees will be a great mix of Baldwinsville along with Cicero, North Syracuse and surrounding areas,” Lane said.

In addition to browsing local businesses and traversing the Trail or Treat, attendees can try their hand at a scavenger hunt, play Halloween games, get their faces painted by AirFX Body Art or check out the Northern Onondaga Public Library’s Pop-Up Library. Hungry haunters can feast on the offerings from two food trucks: Bob Barkers Famous Hot Dogs and Yum Yum Shack, which specializes in gourmet egg rolls.

There will also be a costume contest with prizes sponsored by Common Fund Mortgage, Help Me Grow Onondaga, Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Aetna. Categories include silliest, cutest, best homemade and most creepy.

Lane acknowledged that Park at Dark might seem a bit early for a Halloween event, but that is by design. She said TBC wanted to offer area families more opportunities for seasonal events and didn’t want to step on the toes of attractions such as Enchanted Beaver Lake.

“With the events we do at The Bville Connection, we try to be the kickoff event of whatever season,” Lane said. “We are pretty intentional in when we pick our dates because that way we’re not competing with other popular, more established events.”

As with all Central New York events, the weather is a factor when it comes to scheduling.

“The very first time we did it, we did it late in October and the weather was so yucky,” Lane said. “We’re hoping to catch the tail end of the summer weather.”

In the spirit of giving and connection, students from the CanTeen and the Baker High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will volunteer at the event.

Cash-only admission for Park at Dark is $5 per person. Enter Heritage Park via Chestnut Street and stop at the pavilion to buy your wristband. Bring your own flashlight, bug spray and a trick-or-treat bag. Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the CanTeen and Purpose Farm. Their wish lists will be posted at facebook.com/thebvilleconnection.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Riseform Brewery shows support for Paige’s Butterfly Run

MARCELLUS — Meg and Andy Tidd, owners of Riseform Brewing Co. knew when they opened their business, they wanted to operate with an ethos of giving back to the community. They saw their one year anniversary as a wonderful pairing with a benefit to help children with childhood cancer as it happens to take place during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
MARCELLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwinsville, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Cicero, NY
City
North Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
iheartoswego.com

Coming Full Circle at Lock 7 Apartments

The grand opening of DePaul’s Lock 7 Apartments symbolizes so much for its future inhabitants – secure, stable housing, renewal, and hope for a brighter future. For many residents of Oswego, a city situated on the Oswego River and Lake Ontario, it also symbolizes a rebirth. From the...
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

A busy month at Skaneateles Library

Throwback Movie | Saturday, October 1st at 1pm: Round up your kids or your best friends to relive these classic blasts from the past! A coming-of-age movie that has turned into a cult classic, follows a group of young baseball players in 1962 with trouble arising when the children accidentally lob a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth into the territory of a particularly vicious dog. Rated PG; run time 100 minutes (1993).
SKANEATELES, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories: Angry Smokehouse to open next month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Today’s question is an update that might make you angry, and hungry.   It’s about Angry Smokehouse and Margaret Miller asks… when is the Angry Smokehouse in Baldwinsville going to open?  This is the old lock 24 restaurant on 33 Water Street, right on the Seneca River.   When we first […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Park#Parks And Recreation#Ville#Recreation Department#Wegmans#Aldi#B Ville#Purpose Farm
oswegonian.com

Oswego chicken restaurants ranked: Popeyes, KFC and Tully’s Tenders

With Popeyes as its most recent addition, Oswego is currently the home of three fried chicken oriented fast food restaurants, with the others being KFC and Tully’s Tenders. More specifically, each establishment stands out for its offering of chicken tenders as a prominent menu item, each with its own spin on the dish.
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Eagle Newspapers

Central New York Orchid Society’s Fall Show and Sale is Oct. 1-2 at Beaver Lake in Baldwinsville

BALDWINSVILLE — What do lady’s slippers, vanilla and “Dracula” all have in common?. They are all types of orchids, one of the two largest families of plants. This weekend, visitors to Beaver Lake can see these exotic blooms for themselves — and troubleshoot their own orchid woes — at the Central New York Orchid Society’s Fall Show and Sale. It is the society’s first show since 2019.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned left out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
EVANS MILLS, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego

OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
OSWEGO, NY
365traveler.com

14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS

When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy