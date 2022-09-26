ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MISSOURI YOUTH COMPETE IN 4-H PUBLIC SPEAKING CONTEST

Youths from across Missouri participated in the Missouri 4-H State Public Speaking Contest on September 24. The event was held on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the competition drew 52 youths from 24 counties. “The 4-H’ers worked hard all year to prepare for this annual culminating experience that...
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 26 PARDONS IN SEPTEMBER

For the month of September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
