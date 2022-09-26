Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
MISSOURI YOUTH COMPETE IN 4-H PUBLIC SPEAKING CONTEST
Youths from across Missouri participated in the Missouri 4-H State Public Speaking Contest on September 24. The event was held on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia, the competition drew 52 youths from 24 counties. “The 4-H’ers worked hard all year to prepare for this annual culminating experience that...
kmmo.com
Hurricane Ian forecast to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday evening as possible Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian was predicted to strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it targets Florida. According to the National Hurricane Center, the hurricane made landfall in Cuba about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday just southwest of La Coloma in the western province of Pinar del Río with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 26 PARDONS IN SEPTEMBER
For the month of September 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 26 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
Comments / 0