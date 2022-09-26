ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
Florida State University has announced classes are canceled for Tuesday, September 27, through Friday, September 30, due to Hurricane Ian.

According to FSU, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is an opportunity to allow students to travel safely out of the area.

Campus will remain open on Tuesday and Wednesday but will close for business on Thursday and Friday.

FSU is reportedly prepared to support their students throughout the storm and will continue to provide on campus services such as dining.

On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students, according to FSU. FSU students that choose to remain on campus will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow the "shelter in place" protocol during the storm.

The university is expected to resume normal business operations and classes on Monday, October 4.

For FSU updates, visit FSU Alert .

floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
