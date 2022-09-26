Florida State cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida State University has announced classes are canceled for Tuesday, September 27, through Friday, September 30, due to Hurricane Ian.

According to FSU, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is an opportunity to allow students to travel safely out of the area.

Campus will remain open on Tuesday and Wednesday but will close for business on Thursday and Friday.

FSU is reportedly prepared to support their students throughout the storm and will continue to provide on campus services such as dining.

On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students, according to FSU. FSU students that choose to remain on campus will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow the "shelter in place" protocol during the storm.

The university is expected to resume normal business operations and classes on Monday, October 4.

For FSU updates, visit FSU Alert .