India Shawn announces “Before We Go Tour”

By Staff Report
 4 days ago
TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 29 TH IN NEW YORK CITY

TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

STREAM INDIA’S DEBUT ALBUM HERE
WATCH VIDEO FOR “CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE” HERE

INDIA SHAWN FEATURED ON REFINERY29 UNBOTHERED

READ HERE: India Shawn Is Proof R&B Is Far From Dead

“For lovers of R&B, singer-songwriter India Shawn ’s debut album BEFORE WE GO (DEEPER) is a breath of fresh air and a welcome return to the roots of the genre.” – R29 UNBOTHERED

The irresistible melodies and reflective musings felt like someone trusting you with their deepest secrets, all to lo-fi sounds that don’t knock your chakras off alignment. It’s a journey of self-love and exploration as Shawn teaches those listening how we can better love ourselves before attempting to love anyone else in any way.”  – VIBE Magazine

Singer-songwriter India Shawn has released her debut album, Before We Go (Deeper), via LACA Records/Epic Records — and it was well worth the wait.” – Rated R&B

The post India Shawn announces "Before We Go Tour" appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Atlanta, GA
