‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

Bed Bath & Beyond Reports 28% Drop in Sales as It Presses Ahead With Turnaround Plan
Bed Bath & Beyond reported a 28% drop in quarterly sales and a wider-than-projected loss. The results came from the three-month period before the struggling retailer unveiled an aggressive turnaround plan. In late August, the company said it would change its merchandise strategy, close 150 stores and lay off some...
Joby Aviation Can't Hit Production Targets on Time, According to Short Sellers' Report
Joby Aviation is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), and has told shareholders it will use them to offer an Uber-like "air taxi" service by the end of 2024. The company presented a rosy view of its production capacity and timeline to investors ahead of a SPAC deal...
Peloton Will Sell Bikes, Treads at Dick's Sporting Goods in Its First Brick-And-Mortar Partnership
Dick's Sporting Goods will begin selling Peloton equipment, the companies announced Thursday morning. The partnership makes Dick's the first brick-and-mortar retailer to carry Peloton equipment outside its namesake stores. Dick's will carry Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread and Guide, as well as accessories like mats and bike shoes. Peloton will begin...
Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower
Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
Disney Reaches Deal With Activist Investor Third Point, Will Add Former Meta Executive to Its Board
Disney has reached a deal with activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point. The agreement includes adding former Meta executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors. The deal comes weeks after Third Point took a new stake in Disney valued at about $1 billion, or 0.4% of the company, and urged the media company to spin out its sports property, ESPN.
Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade
Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
EV and Self-Driving Stocks Fell Nearly 15% in September, Their Second-Worst Month on Record
A key ETF for electric and autonomous vehicle stocks fell sharply in September. The Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles ETF closed down nearly 15% for the month, its second worst-performing month on record. It's likely that automakers' profits will slump if the U.S. enters a recession. A key ETF...
Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'
Cryptocurrency's popularity with American investors is on the decline. In 2022, only about 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency, according to Bankrate's September survey. That's down from 35% in 2021. Although comfort levels dropped with investors across generational lines, the decrease was steepest among millennials. Nearly 30% of...
Unions Could Face a Big Obstacle in 2023 If the Economy Falls Into a Recession
Working conditions during the pandemic pushed many workers to organize — but fears about a potential recession could curb the union boom. Unions can help workers secure better pay, schedules and job security, but some organizers claim their employers retaliate against them, endangering their livelihoods. Even with talk of...
