ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC
NBC Miami
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hardy
NBC Miami

Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok

Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC Miami

Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade

Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Hot Dog#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cfo#Cnbc#Brazilian
NBC Miami

Only About 30% of Millennials Are Comfortable Investing in Crypto, Down From About 50% in 2021: ‘The Shine Has Come Off These Coins'

Cryptocurrency's popularity with American investors is on the decline. In 2022, only about 21% of Americans feel comfortable investing in cryptocurrency, according to Bankrate's September survey. That's down from 35% in 2021. Although comfort levels dropped with investors across generational lines, the decrease was steepest among millennials. Nearly 30% of...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Unions Could Face a Big Obstacle in 2023 If the Economy Falls Into a Recession

Working conditions during the pandemic pushed many workers to organize — but fears about a potential recession could curb the union boom. Unions can help workers secure better pay, schedules and job security, but some organizers claim their employers retaliate against them, endangering their livelihoods. Even with talk of...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy