Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
Rabun County vs Fellowship - Call of the Week

The third-ranked Rabun County Wildcats have a new head coach and new quarterback this season, but haven’t missed a beat. They've outscored opponents by an average of 26 points per game. They tried to keep it rolling in Roswell against Fellowship Christian.
Canes lose triple overtime shootout with Calhoun, 50-48

Top-ranked Cartersville committed five turnovers Thursday night at Weinman Stadium and dropped a 50-48 triple overtime decision to Region 7-5A rival Calhoun. Four of the Canes’ turnovers took place in the first half as Calhoun built a 28-7 lead. After Cartersville fumbled the opening kickoff and later gave the...
Atlanta, GA
The Village Dunwoody wants to be the go-to for college football games

Founders call it “the heart of Dunwoody” — and on Thursday night, that heart will be throbbing to the beat of good live music, great food, and fine spirits. The Village Dunwoody is trying to shape itself as the hot spot for college football. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out.
Atlanta Is the Best Place to Live in the U.S.

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Money’s Best Places to Live list has been around for 35 years and counting. And if you’ve come across it in any one of those years, you know that Atlanta is very different from the kinds of places that usually make the cut. Especially at the very top.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
Clark Atlanta students complain of lack of keys

ATLANTA - Several Clark Atlanta University students staying at one of the school's residence halls say their either don't have keys or don't have working keys to open and lock their doors. The school says there was an error with their key distribution system but since then, school leaders say...
People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
New deal could end Georgia's water wars

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama...
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
