ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Huge 'Texas Mum' Homecoming Tradition Has TikTok Confused & It Involves A Lot Of Ribbons

By Fernanda Leon
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YY9lU_0iAvhEK100

There’s a unique, and very important, tradition that Texas students include in their homecoming celebrations: mums.

If you don’t know what mums are, you’re not alone. Many TikTok users have shared their confusion after teens in Texas started posting this huge and creative accessory they’ll be wearing during homecoming at their schools.

“I’m from cali and I’m seeing these all over my fyp can someone explain what they are, there very pretty but I have no clue what they are,” a TikTok user commented on a @texasmumstar video.

Ok Mum💫Star came through on that #seniormums for Ms Gaby #homecoming #hoco2022 junir year wasnt so bad either 😁 freshmen year i did the garter for her date not the mum. And of course covid ruined things for a lot of people not all though

Although Missouri is known for hosting the first homecoming traditions to include these embellishments, but Texas is the state that's kept the mum excitement through the years.

A hoco mum used to be what’s known as a chrysanthemum flower that people would give to their homecoming date, similar to a corsage. Texas decided to make this decoration bigger and, today, this adornment can be almost the size of a person.

the bigger the mum the bigger the heart🥰🥰🥰#homecoming #texascheck #homecomingmums

“Believe it or not this is normal in Texas," another user commented on a @rroxasaurus video.

So, why is it important to make these mums so enormous? According to Mums & Kisses, a Texas mum shop, the bigger it is, the more the giver loves you, and the more school spirit you have. Also, popularity is ranked on how pretty this attachment is.

Although these ornaments are made out of ribbons, cardboard, flowers, and stuffed toys, mums can be very expensive.

“My mommy and grandma made it but it was about 500-600 for all the materials,” a TikTok user shared.

Some businesses like The Mum Shop, also take orders and charge for a mum depending on the materials, flowers, chains and bells, included in this special homecoming accessory.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Missouri State
City
Star, TX
The Independent

Missing Texas teacher seen wandering ‘confused’ on New Orleans street in new video

New surveillance footage shows a missing Texas middle school teacher wandering in an apparent state of confusion in Louisiana. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was last seen on 22 September when she left her home in Alvin and told her husband, Michael Reynolds, that she was planning to get food, Fox News reported. The mother-of-three failed to return, prompting Mr Reynolds to file a missing person report that same day. Ms Reynolds’ purse, credit cards and phone were found inside her SUV in New Orleans, about 350 miles away from her home, sparking fears that foul play was involved in her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbons#Toys#Flowers#Mums Kisses
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

49K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy