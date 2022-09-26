This Huge 'Texas Mum' Homecoming Tradition Has TikTok Confused & It Involves A Lot Of Ribbons

There’s a unique, and very important, tradition that Texas students include in their homecoming celebrations: mums.

If you don’t know what mums are, you’re not alone. Many TikTok users have shared their confusion after teens in Texas started posting this huge and creative accessory they’ll be wearing during homecoming at their schools.

“I’m from cali and I’m seeing these all over my fyp can someone explain what they are, there very pretty but I have no clue what they are,” a TikTok user commented on a @texasmumstar video.

Ok Mum💫Star came through on that #seniormums for Ms Gaby #homecoming #hoco2022 junir year wasnt so bad either 😁 freshmen year i did the garter for her date not the mum. And of course covid ruined things for a lot of people not all though

Although Missouri is known for hosting the first homecoming traditions to include these embellishments, but Texas is the state that's kept the mum excitement through the years.

A hoco mum used to be what’s known as a chrysanthemum flower that people would give to their homecoming date, similar to a corsage. Texas decided to make this decoration bigger and, today, this adornment can be almost the size of a person.

the bigger the mum the bigger the heart🥰🥰🥰#homecoming #texascheck #homecomingmums

“Believe it or not this is normal in Texas," another user commented on a @rroxasaurus video.

So, why is it important to make these mums so enormous? According to Mums & Kisses, a Texas mum shop, the bigger it is, the more the giver loves you, and the more school spirit you have. Also, popularity is ranked on how pretty this attachment is.

Although these ornaments are made out of ribbons, cardboard, flowers, and stuffed toys, mums can be very expensive.

“My mommy and grandma made it but it was about 500-600 for all the materials,” a TikTok user shared.

Some businesses like The Mum Shop, also take orders and charge for a mum depending on the materials, flowers, chains and bells, included in this special homecoming accessory.