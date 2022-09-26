Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo
The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Yardbarker
Former NFL CB Richard Sherman: 'Dak makes too much money,' for there to be QB controversy in Dallas.
Prescott's deal pays, making him the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac. Prescott earns $126 million guaranteed. It also protects him in the long-term because he has five years left on his deal. If the Cowboys suddenly released Prescott, they would have to pay him more than $108...
Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message
One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
CBS Sports
Former Pro Bowl wide receiver says Bill Belichick is 'on the hot seat' after Patriots' 1-2 start
After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season, and now they will be without quarterback Mac Jones, possibly for multiple games, due to an ankle injury. It has been a rough start in New England, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall says Bill Belichick's seat is heating up.
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
Yardbarker
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Yardbarker
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love
With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Patriots players on Tua Tagovailoa injury: "Dude should not have been playing"
FOXBORO - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. As CBS Miami reported, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills when he stumbled after having his head hit the turf. But he still made the start Thursday night despite being listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries.The Dolphins said he was conscious with movement in his extremities after being taken to a hospital. He was expected to be discharged and fly...
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries
MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
FOX Sports
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
FOX Sports
Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs. Tom Brady & Bucs headline NFL's Week 4 action | UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a one-point favorite at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs heading into Sunday night. Both teams are 2-1 in this Super Bowl 55 rematch. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has more than proven himself. It's time for Ravens to pay up
There is no such thing as overpaying for a franchise quarterback. Despite the market rate for elite quarterbacks surpassing the $50 million mark, that remains a small price to pay for a proven difference-maker at the position. Three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson netted a fully guaranteed $230 million deal amid...
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy respects the Commanders' defensive front
Mike McCarthy is in his third season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Even after leading the Cowboys to a 12-5 record in 2021, McCarthy faced questions about his job security because, well, Jerry Jones is his owner. McCarthy is doing another good job this season with the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
FOX Sports
Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
FOX Sports
Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
