NFL

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
DALLAS, TX
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
Tom Brady
Bucky Brooks
Derek Carr
Byron Leftwich
CBS Boston

Patriots players on Tua Tagovailoa injury: "Dude should not have been playing"

FOXBORO - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was wheeled off the field on a stretcher and hospitalized after suffering head and neck injuries on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.  As CBS Miami reported, Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills when he stumbled after having his head hit the turf. But he still made the start Thursday night despite being listed as questionable with back and ankle injuries.The Dolphins said he was conscious with movement in his extremities after being taken to a hospital. He was expected to be discharged and fly...
NFL
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson on the decline? | THE HERD

Russell Wilson is off to a slower start than usual under Nathaniel Hackett with the Denver Broncos. However, has Russ shown a decline in his career, especially as a pocket passer? Colin Cowherd breaks down how he has shown none yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa transported to hospital with head, neck injuries

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Despite being banged up in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa was listed as active for Thursday night.Tagovailoa was chased down and sacked by Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being loaded on a backboard, stabilized and removed via stretcher.He was announced as out with head and neck injuries.Dolphins players gathered around as he was rolled off the field and the crowd chanted "Tua! Tua!."The 24-year-old Tagovailoa was suffering from a sore back before the game.He was replaced in the game by Teddy Bridgewater.Tagovailoa was evaluated in the locker room and then transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation. The Miami Dolphins tweeted: Tagovailoa was questionable all week with a sore back and ankle. Click here to see how the Twitterverse reacted to Tua's injury on Thursday night:
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?

Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
DALLAS, TX
#Jaguars#Dolphins#American Football#Fox Sports#Mvp
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
NFL
FOX Sports

Mayfield's transition to Carolina anything but smooth so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s transition to the Carolina Panthers hasn't been a smooth one. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 is near the bottom of the league in quarterback rating and completion percentage. And despite coming off their first win of the season, the Panthers'...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
NFL
Football
Sports
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL
FOX Sports

Eagles land on top of Nick's Tiers heading into Week 4 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright reveals his updated NFL tiers ahead of Week 4. Nick explains why his Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are in the penalty box. Which teams need Odell Beckham Jr. to improve and how Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles a number 1 contender. Chris Broussard, Eric Mangini and Kevin Wildes react to Nick's tiers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Rush leads Cowboys again as Wentz tries to right Commanders

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All signs point to another start for Cooper Rush at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, which means no NFC East reunion for Dak Prescott and Washington's Carson Wentz. While Prescott continues his recovery from a fractured thumb, Wentz is trying to get the Commanders (1-2)...
NFL

