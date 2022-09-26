‘Is that Beast Mode?’: Buddy Pough compares USC’s MarShawn Lloyd to former NFL star

MarShawn Lloyd’s 169-yard, three touchdown performance on Saturday caused Buddy Pough to do a double-take.

Some of Lloyd’s runs against Charlotte had S.C. State’s head coach comparing him to a former standout NFL running back.

“Is that MarShawn Lloyd or is that Marshawn Lynch?” Pough jokingly said to reporters on Monday . “Is that Beast Mode?”

The other Marshawn that Pough referenced was a five-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion throughout 12 seasons in the NFL. Lynch is known by his nickname “Beast Mode,” which he earned because of his ability to run through defenders without being fazed by hits.

Pough mentioned Lloyd’s viral hurdle on his first touchdown run against Charlotte. He went on to say that he “had a lot of fun” watching film on him and the Gamecocks running backs in preparation for this Saturday’s game.

USC posted a season-high 295 yards on the ground against Charlotte.

“It’ll be fun to match wits and to match with those guys,” Pough said.

South Carolina hosts the Bulldogs at noon Saturday (SEC Network) before returning to conference play against Kentucky.