ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

‘Is that Beast Mode?’: Buddy Pough compares USC’s MarShawn Lloyd to former NFL star

By Jeremiah Holloway
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0Tjt_0iAvgseS00

MarShawn Lloyd’s 169-yard, three touchdown performance on Saturday caused Buddy Pough to do a double-take.

Some of Lloyd’s runs against Charlotte had S.C. State’s head coach comparing him to a former standout NFL running back.

“Is that MarShawn Lloyd or is that Marshawn Lynch?” Pough jokingly said to reporters on Monday . “Is that Beast Mode?”

The other Marshawn that Pough referenced was a five-time Pro-Bowler and Super Bowl Champion throughout 12 seasons in the NFL. Lynch is known by his nickname “Beast Mode,” which he earned because of his ability to run through defenders without being fazed by hits.

Pough mentioned Lloyd’s viral hurdle on his first touchdown run against Charlotte. He went on to say that he “had a lot of fun” watching film on him and the Gamecocks running backs in preparation for this Saturday’s game.

USC posted a season-high 295 yards on the ground against Charlotte.

“It’ll be fun to match wits and to match with those guys,” Pough said.

South Carolina hosts the Bulldogs at noon Saturday (SEC Network) before returning to conference play against Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
scorebooklive.com

Tyler Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Georgia Bulldogs

Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Super Bowl Champion#Beast Mode#American Football#Lloyd#Pro Bowler#Gamecocks#Sec
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Trolls Georgia Teammates Over Title Wins

Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Davis had some fun trolling some of his Georgia teammates on Thursday. Davis played on Alabama's 2017 National Championship team before he was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft. He ended up getting a nice package from the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
9K+
Followers
517
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy