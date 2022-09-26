ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Lightning Just Struck Me': Why Costco's CFO Says the Price of the $1.50 Hot-Dog-And-Soda Combo Is ‘Forever'

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!

Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
SHOPPING
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carnival Shares Shed 23% on Ballooning Costs, Dragging Cruise Stocks Lower

Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the cruising company posted third-quarter earnings that revealed higher costs. Shares of Norwegian and Royal Caribbean were also lower. Friday's losses knock about $2.5 billion off Carnival's market value. Shares of Carnival fell below their pandemic lows Friday after the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hardy
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Nike, Micron, Amylyx and Others

Nike (NKE) – Nike slumped 10% in the premarket after it reported a 44% increase in inventories for its latest quarter, and said it would offer more discounts heading into the holiday season. The athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. Micron...
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Shares Dip on Rare Bank of America Downgrade

Shares of Apple were down on Thursday after Bank of America analysts delivered the stock a rare downgrade. Rosenblatt Securities disagreed with the BofA rating on Thursday, however, upgrading its rating on Apple from neutral to buy. The downgrade came on the heels of a Bloomberg report Wednesday that said...
STOCKS
AOL Corp

20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#Hot Dog#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cfo#Cnbc#Brazilian
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Food & Wine

Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon

It's time to stop treating air fryers as a passing trend. They're now a multitalented mainstay in kitchens in the same way a food processor might be. Thanks to their convenience and performance, you can get tons of tasty meals, like crispy potatoes, perfectly tender salmon, refreshed pizza, and crunchy leftover wings in a matter of minutes with little effort.
SHOPPING
msn.com

Walmart’s best weekly flash picks up to 65 percent off (9/26/22)

Walmart has added new deals to its weekly flash picks. Customers can get up to 65 percent off electronics, small appliances, toys, home decor, kitchenware, electronics and much more. Those who want to try Walmart+ free for 30 days can also get free shipping on all items. Here our just...
RETAIL
moneysavingmom.com

Brigette’s $2.89 Walgreens Shopping Trip!

All of my coupons are from the Walgreens app. I highly recommend downloading it if you haven’t already. You can clip both Manufacturer’s and Store coupons and stack them together on the same item. What I Bought:. 1 12-Big Roll Pkg Scott Toilet Paper – $5.00. Used...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy