Register for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC)' Accelerated Winterim Semester
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Students can now register for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC)’ accelerated, 2022-23 Winterim Semester. Enrollment is open to all current EICC students, as well as guest students from other colleges and universities. The four-week term begins Friday, December 23, 2022, and runs...
Bettendorf Rotary Launches Second Blanket Drive for the Homeless
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 30, 2022) — The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is spearheading the second annual Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive in the Quad Cities area from October 3 through December 2. The goal is to receive 4,000+ blankets in 2022 which is double the amount from last year. After blankets are dropped off at several drop-off box locations and received from various workplace blanket drives, they will be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families (including many children) in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
Hawkeye Marching Band Returns to Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the "top ten college marching bands in the nation," according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference's marching bands whose halftime show is "worth the watch," according to Sports Illustrated.
Biola University Welcomes Lucas Bixby of DeWitt, Iowa, as a New Student
LA MIRADA, CALIFORNIA (September 28, 2022) — Biola University was excited to welcome Lucas Bixby of DeWitt, IA to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola's incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and US territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, August 29.
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
Ballet Quad Cities Resurrects Music of the Holocaust
A ballet program that promises to be brilliant, bold-as-can-be and possibly precedent-setting will be brought to the Adler Theatre on October 8. Our Will to Live, Ballet Quad Cities’ contribution to the Out of Darkness series (OutOfDarknessQC.com) will present new original choreography by Courtney Lyon and Emily Kate Long celebrating and dramatizing works by Jewish composers who fled the Nazis or tragically died in the camps. [Read Mike Schulz's interview with Ballet Quad Cities' Artistic Director Courtney Lyon at: Ballet Quad Cities' “Our Will to Live,” October 8.]
Now Playing: Friday, September 30, through Thursday, October 6
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) Avatar (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX) - James Cameron's sci-fi epic wows you with stunning beauty and is truly something to see. I just wish it wasn't so painful to listen to. IMDb listing. Barbarian (R;...
