How to get cast in Marvel movie filming in Cleveland, how to get Guardians AL Central champs gear, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
Meet Nick Kostis: The 'Mayor of East 4th Street' in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Full disclosure for the sake of journalistic integrity, I've known Nick Kostis, owner of Pickwick & Frolic, for many years now. But that's not especially unique. Everyone in town knows Nick. There's a reason they call him the "Mayor of East 4th Street." It's basic math. When...
Former Browns tight end Gavin Escobar has died, changes to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, September 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about changes to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, details about an Akron man...
Trattner's Table for 2: Date night at Pickwick & Frolic with Mike Polk Jr.
CLEVELAND — In honor of Pickwick & Frolic's 20-year anniversary, WKYC stopped by to congratulate owner Nick Kostis. Although he launched Hilarities comedy club nearly 40 years ago, it wasn't until he relocated that business to East 4th Street that the restaurant was born. Kostis was one of the...
Mike Polk Jr. visits the largest Troll doll collection in the world in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Move over Rock Hall. Step aside Pro Football Hall of Fame. Northeast Ohio has another historic museum that has become a mecca for passionate fans of a very specific interest... and that interest is Trolls!. We're not talking the Tolkien variety...not the internet kind either. We're...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Food Truck Challenge, Rocktober Fest at Mapleside Farms, German Day Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
cleveland19.com
Mentor native Marco’s Pizza owner in Florida helps others impacted by Hurricane Ian
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As Hurricane Ian’s wrath continues in Florida, its not stopping those who are there from helping one another. Mentor native Kelly Popp is in the thick of Hurricane Ian east of Tampa. She Zoomed with 19 News Thursday evening to share what it’s been like...
AdWeek
Retired Cleveland Anchor Living in Florida Describes Hurricane Ian as ‘Nasty’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Retired WJW anchor Bill Martin now lives in Florida and gave his former Cleveland Fox owned station an update as Hurricane Ian approached.
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine visits Cleveland to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
CLEVELAND — Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine visited Northeast Ohio Thursday to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. During her trip, DeWine stopped for a visit at WKYC Studios to sit down with 3News' Christi Paul. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
What we know today about Myles Garrett’s car crash, whether the Post Malone concert is happening in Cleveland tonight, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get up to date on the latest we know about Myles Garrett’s car crash in Medina County, whether Post Malone’s...
Updates on Hurricane Ian, why Myles Garrett is resting at home following his car crash in Medina County, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest information on Hurricane Ian and its expected landfall in Florida, what the Browns are saying about...
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio
If you're a superstar in the making, now might be the chance to get your big break.
Cleveland Heights man with cerebral palsy attends more than 100 Guardians games this season
CLEVELAND — The Guardians are everything to 26-year-old Peter Knab. The team knows that, too. Hours before Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Vice President of Communications Curtis Danburg draped Peter in postseason swag. Knab's passion for the team began as a young boy, tuning into the action with his dad.
Look: Post Malone wears Darius Garland Cavs jersey during Cleveland concert
CLEVELAND — Despite some initial uncertainty, Post Malone's concert in Cleveland went on as planned on Tuesday. And when the "White Iverson" rapper took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he did so paying tribute to a hometown favorite. As he has throughout his Twelve Carat Tour, Malone --...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
How officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, how to see John Mellencamp today at the Rock Hall, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie
New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Hear how officers described Myles Garrett’s car crash at the scene, what Republican candidate for the U.S. House J.R. Majewski is saying about the truth coming to light about his military service, when you can see John Mellencamp perform live at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, why our own Jay Crawford is throwing out the first pitch at tonight’s Cleveland Guardians game, and more on 3News Daily.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
