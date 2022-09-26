ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas releases hype video in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama

Arkansas released its hype video for the Alabama game through the football program’s official Twitter account on Friday. Given the magnitude of the game, I doubt a video was needed to hype anyone up, but it definitely does the job. Alabama has won 14 straight against Arkansas and holds...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy offers some glimmer of hope for the Auburn offense

Greg McElroy admitted to burning the tape of Auburn’s loss to Penn State, but against Missouri, the ESPN and WJOX commentator offered some optimism. “The Auburn game last week, there were some things I think you could do,” McElroy said. “One, I think Koy Moore’s a really good player. You could feature him and you could move him around. I think he’s smart enough to handle some of the slide stuff, and I think some of their boot-leg stuff, I would have 10 different boot legs in.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury

TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin hot seat: Report refutes AJ McCarron's claim about Auburn coach

Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron raised some questions on the status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin when he said in a podcast appearance that Auburn had already made Harsin aware that he would be fired by the end of the season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama

Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KATV

Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs vs. Alabama Gameday Info

#20 Arkansas takes on #2 Alabama this Saturday at 2:30pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. It’s a RED OUT No matter where your seats are on Saturday, be sure to wear RED. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Football
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK

