saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o, with Arkansas on tap, describes playing in road environments
Henry To’o To’o embraces the road environment. The Alabama linebacker admits that he and his teammates get up a little more for the road games and the opportunity to conquer some of the toughest crowds in college football. “It’s definitely one of those fun times to be able...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas releases hype video in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Arkansas released its hype video for the Alabama game through the football program’s official Twitter account on Friday. Given the magnitude of the game, I doubt a video was needed to hype anyone up, but it definitely does the job. Alabama has won 14 straight against Arkansas and holds...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
How Hogs' Drew Sanders Shows Why Alabama Big Favorite
No knocking anybody, but there's a way to see big gap between Hogs, Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban tabs Arkansas matchup as psychologically 'the toughest challenge of the year'
Nick Saban held some high praise for Arkansas football Wednesday evening. He told reporters the Tide’s top 25 showdown with the Razorbacks will be their toughest challenge of the season psychologically . Hard to think of a team giving more to Alabama than Texas did. Perhaps Alabama’s next test...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Koy Moore, Auburn wide receiver, takes shot at Kayshon Boutte over transfer from LSU
Koy Moore, an Auburn wide receiver who transferred from LSU, shared his thoughts on the LSU wide receivers when he was in Baton Rouge, and how that factored into his decision to transfer. Speaking with “The War Rapport,” Moore explained his decision, but it wasn’t about too many players at...
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy offers some glimmer of hope for the Auburn offense
Greg McElroy admitted to burning the tape of Auburn’s loss to Penn State, but against Missouri, the ESPN and WJOX commentator offered some optimism. “The Auburn game last week, there were some things I think you could do,” McElroy said. “One, I think Koy Moore’s a really good player. You could feature him and you could move him around. I think he’s smart enough to handle some of the slide stuff, and I think some of their boot-leg stuff, I would have 10 different boot legs in.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury
TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin hot seat: Report refutes AJ McCarron's claim about Auburn coach
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron raised some questions on the status of Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin when he said in a podcast appearance that Auburn had already made Harsin aware that he would be fired by the end of the season. “From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Clint Stoerner draws out a blueprint for Arkansas to upset Alabama
Clint Stoerner has some evidence for why Arkansas could “keep it close” against Alabama this week. For starters, he pointed to how Bryce Young has played on the road, and how Alabama as a team played at Texas earlier this season. “As I’ve said before, I’m more confident...
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman’s influence shines on Pea Ridge coach Brey Cook
By Steve Andrews It doesn’t seem like Brey Cook has ever been too far away from a football field. The gridiron has long been the home away from home for the second-year Pea Ridge head football coach. After an illustrious playing career at Springdale Har-Ber, where he was the No. 1 recruit in the ...
KATV
Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Alabama Gameday Info
#20 Arkansas takes on #2 Alabama this Saturday at 2:30pm! Be sure to download your tickets before the game. It’s a RED OUT No matter where your seats are on Saturday, be sure to wear RED. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any...
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KHBS
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
Arkansas family waiting for answers after accident in automatic car wash
ROGERS, Ark. — On Monday, Sept. 26, a Rogers teen was going through an automatic car wash when a brush fell in her car. 17-year-old Emma Kate James of Rogers said she and a friend had just left dance practice when she decided to stop by Zips Car Wash on Pleasant Grove Road.
Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck
An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
