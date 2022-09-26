Greg McElroy admitted to burning the tape of Auburn’s loss to Penn State, but against Missouri, the ESPN and WJOX commentator offered some optimism. “The Auburn game last week, there were some things I think you could do,” McElroy said. “One, I think Koy Moore’s a really good player. You could feature him and you could move him around. I think he’s smart enough to handle some of the slide stuff, and I think some of their boot-leg stuff, I would have 10 different boot legs in.”

