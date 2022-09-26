An Arizona Woman Unknowingly Rented A House With A Feral Cat Colony & TikTok Is Obsessed

Feral cats are an issue that runs rampant across the United States, and according to the National Feline Research Council, an estimated 32 million of them freely roam the country without owners.

It's a harsh reality one Tucson woman was forced to face when she moved into a rental house in Arizona in 2020, which was unknowingly also home to about 30 feral cats.

Two years on, Courtney has grown very fond of the furry friends. She runs the popular TikTok account @poetssquarecats that shows the goings-on of the motley crew living outside her home as well as her advocacy work for local trap-neuter-release projects.

The profile is so popular that some fans are even getting the animals tattooed.

It’s dinner time 🥰

The TikToker admits living at the house wasn't a cat lover's dream like many people would think since, in the beginning, every animal had some health issue she had to assist them with.

However, she was able to get them stable in a year, and now, many have been adopted or have at least taken a liking to humans.

Reply to @valosd0ll the greatest love story of our generation

Some cats, like Sad Boy and Lola, have gained so much online notoriety that when Courtney worriedly announced her landlord planned on selling the house in April 2022, viewers literally jumped into action to ensure she and her boyfriend wouldn't have to leave them behind.

She shared with Best Friends Animal Society that fans donated over $50,000 on GoFundMe, which was more than enough to help them put a down payment on the home.

Reply to @nitwhit19 that is exactly what’s happening 🙃

They officially purchased the home in June, and many TikTok commenters shared in the couple's excitement.

Narcity reached out to Courtney for comment and we will update this article when we receive a response.