ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

An Arizona Woman Unknowingly Rented A House With A Feral Cat Colony & TikTok Is Obsessed

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrwOG_0iAvg3A000

Feral cats are an issue that runs rampant across the United States, and according to the National Feline Research Council, an estimated 32 million of them freely roam the country without owners.

It's a harsh reality one Tucson woman was forced to face when she moved into a rental house in Arizona in 2020, which was unknowingly also home to about 30 feral cats.

Two years on, Courtney has grown very fond of the furry friends. She runs the popular TikTok account @poetssquarecats that shows the goings-on of the motley crew living outside her home as well as her advocacy work for local trap-neuter-release projects.

The profile is so popular that some fans are even getting the animals tattooed.

It’s dinner time 🥰

The TikToker admits living at the house wasn't a cat lover's dream like many people would think since, in the beginning, every animal had some health issue she had to assist them with.

However, she was able to get them stable in a year, and now, many have been adopted or have at least taken a liking to humans.

Reply to @valosd0ll the greatest love story of our generation

Some cats, like Sad Boy and Lola, have gained so much online notoriety that when Courtney worriedly announced her landlord planned on selling the house in April 2022, viewers literally jumped into action to ensure she and her boyfriend wouldn't have to leave them behind.

She shared with Best Friends Animal Society that fans donated over $50,000 on GoFundMe, which was more than enough to help them put a down payment on the home.

Reply to @nitwhit19 that is exactly what’s happening 🙃

They officially purchased the home in June, and many TikTok commenters shared in the couple's excitement.

Narcity reached out to Courtney for comment and we will update this article when we receive a response.

Comments / 28

angelbear
2d ago

Bless you for taking care of those babies.

Reply
11
Just me
2d ago

I would have loved it.I rescue cats and dogs.

Reply
10
Related
Newsweek

Camera in Kennel Shows View of Shelter's Longest-Serving Dog: 'Ignored'

A viral video of a dog struggling to find his forever home in Orlando, Florida has captured hearts this week after being viewed more than 3 million times. Photographer Albert Harris has been working for Orange County Animal Services for the last five years as a government photographer and content creator. He often posts video updates about animals from the shelter on the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
ORLANDO, FL
Anita Durairaj

An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys

The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
OATMAN, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Entertainment
Narcity USA

These Hawaiian Caricature Artists Are Roasting People In Their Drawings & TikTok Is Obsessed

A popular activity around tourist areas are getting unflattering caricature drawings that highlight people's less favorable attributes. A pair of Waikiki Beach artists in Oahu, HI goes a little bit further with its designs by greatly accentuating the characteristics of their subjects' faces or bodies, and TikTok is utterly obsessed with how they roast their customers.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

11-year-old girl bit 7 times by javelinas in Catalina Foothills

An 11-year-old girl was bit seven times by javelinas when she was walking her dog with her mother on Sunday in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson. The attack happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive, Mark Hart, a spokesperson for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said. In their route, they ran into two javelinas so they turned around.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#A Colony#Pet Lover#Poetssquarecats#Tiktoker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Narcity USA

A Dallas Uber Driver Is Viral For Taking A Married Man & His Mistress Back To His Wife's House

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was recently voted as the United States' most unfaithful city, and a viral TikTok displays one woman's remedy to another Dallasite's affair. A North Texas Uber driver who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken on TikTok posted a video Tuesday claiming that she ended a ride after she learned that she was transporting a cheating family man.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

48K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy