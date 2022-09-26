Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Drier Weather Across Most of New Mexico Today, Limited Moisture North
High pressure continues to dominate the forecast through the rest of the week, with dry air continuing to funnel into the state. Limited moisture does remain in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, with will allow for a few isolated mountain storms into this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow a bit...
KRQE News 13
Drier skies, this weekend sees scattered storms
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, dry and cool across New Mexico. High clouds will draw north into the state throughout the day, and skies will stay dry. Only the far northeast highlands near Raton may see an afternoon shower or storm. Friday will be dry as well, aside from a couple of spot showers in the southwest and northwest corners of the state.
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art
Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico state park opens new glamping experience
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s camping in the woods but with more comfort and warmth. You can soon reserve a yurt in a New Mexico state park. It’s the ultimate camping experience. An opportunity to enjoy a nice space indoors while enjoying the great outdoors. “They’re warmer than a tent and more secure than a tent, but you feel like you’re still camping,” said Hyde Memorial State Park Superintendent Mark Komadina.
KFDA
Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project. The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million. The money would...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
fox34.com
New Mexico State Police checkpoints and saturation patrols in counties across the state in October 2022
STATEWIDE, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during the month of October 2022. We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention...
BLM to thin brush in central and western New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bureau of Land Management will be treating thousands of acres of brush in Central and Western New Mexico next week. The thinning treatments will take place on 7,000 acres of native Sagebrush and Juniper trees in McKinely, Cibola, and Socorro counties. It’s all happening on October 5. A low-flying aircraft will drop […]
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Stolen $160M painting found in New Mexico returned to Arizona museum
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly 40 years ago is finally getting returned back to the very same wall it was stolen from.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
At least 21 dead after Hurricane Ian
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
KRQE News 13
Learn about September’s Fall Prevention month
During the month of September, it is the time to bring awareness to fall prevention. Falls are known as the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for those 65 and older. There are a variety of prevention tips and tricks to be safe and prevent falls. Maria Granzotti CMO...
knau.org
Federal officials meet in NM to counter water crisis on Colorado River
Officials with the U.S. Interior Department met in Santa Fe, N.M., last week to outline a plan to counter the worsening crisis facing the Colorado River. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and others attended the Colorado River Symposium to highlight actions the agency is taking to prevent the river’s reservoirs from falling to critically low levels that would threaten water supplies and power generation.
State looks to update guidance on COVID reporting for businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau wants to change the rules for businesses when it comes to reporting COVID positive cases. Under the current rules, businesses have to report cases within four hours of discovery. They’re now asking the Environment Department to require them to only report COVID hospitalizations and fatalities […]
Florida man convicted in fatal crash on the Laguna Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Alexis Riego, 50, of Florida was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, Riego was driving a commercial vehicle in September 2019 on I-40 on the Laguna Pueblo when he crashed into a group of cars that were […]
