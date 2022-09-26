Read full article on original website
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
Compare Alaska’s 2022 candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House
Compare the candidates before you vote. Here’s what they had to say about their priorities and many of the issues Alaska voters care about most. Need more information? Visit our elections page.
Special investigation finds Gov. Dunleavy wasn’t involved in firing of former Permanent Fund CEO
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy did not orchestrate the firing of former Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. executive director and CEO Angela Rodell, a special investigation has concluded. “The governor’s office had no impact or influence upon the decision,” special investigator Howard Trickey told members of the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee on Thursday.
Typhoon Merbok spotlights Alaska’s need for science and climate-resilient infrastructure
When the remnants of Typhoon Merbok were barreling toward western Alaska to unleash what turned out to be the region’s strongest storm in more than half a century, meteorologists knew what was coming. What they could not predict was the exact level and location of flooding – devastation that prompted a federal disaster declaration on Friday by President Joe Biden and a whirlwind Alaska tour over the weekend by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
Tuesday, September 27, 2022: Orange Shirt Day observed this week in Juneau. ReVision Alaska, a new KTOO television series.
It’s hard to believe that an orange shirt sparked an international movement to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for Indigenous children. The story behind that orange shirt on this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, and what lead to Orange Shirt Day, which will be observed this Friday, September 30th. You’ll also hear about opportunities this week to learn more about boarding school abuse.
Two more people die after a short time in Alaska Corrections custody
Two people died this week after a short time in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, bringing the total number of in-custody deaths this year to 14. Lewey Matoomealook, 37, was pronounced dead on Sept. 25 at Alaska Regional Hospital after 13 days in Corrections custody, becoming the 13th person to die in the state’s prison system this year.
Retired trooper to review Alaska’s cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people
A former Alaska State Trooper has been named as the state’s new lead on solving cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people. State officials announced Tuesday that Lonny Piscoya started in the job on Sept. 19, replacing Anne Sears, who retired last month. Piscoya is Inupiaq and was born...
ReVision Alaska: Looking at the past, present and future through a new lens.
Guests: Paige Sparks &Javiers Camacho, ReVision Alaska producers. Jeana Varney, KTOO Marketing Director. Most Alaskans recognize that reality TV shows about their state are, well, not very real. But a new TV series, ReVision Alaska, aims to bring television viewers across the state the real deal, with a series of documentaries that feature Alaskans telling their own stories. Re-Vision Alaska debuts on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m.
