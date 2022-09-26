ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk, police said in a statement on Monday. Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

artchilles
4d ago

Sympathies to the family and friends. Another sad day in my hometown of Tidewater. I’ve been reaching out to help to leaders but to no avail. In my experience, they typically don’t respond to the constituency’s concerns. I sent many proposals and only received one response and it was discouraging. I knew it was just a matter of time that tragedies like this would happen, owing to the uptick in crime.

Renee Johns-Wilkins
4d ago

a real shame, obviously not put away & locked up fie safety, unless an idiot knowing what they were doing caused this....a sorry excuse for a gun owner....this child is un God's loving arms

AP_000935.7533f9b68fb347de8f71838a51f43e51.1636
4d ago

This has got to stop. No saying society can have their children murdered the way American children are being murdered.

