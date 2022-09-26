Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home

SUFFOLK, Va. — A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a shooting that involved a 4-year-old boy at a home on Pine Street in Suffolk, police said in a statement on Monday. Suffolk Fire/EMS treated the boy on the scene and took him to a hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, but officials did not release details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story