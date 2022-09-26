Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Amazing Alabama Weather; Hurricane Ian Impacting Carolinas
TODAY AND THE WEEKEND: The great weather fall weather continues today and through the weekend as Ian remains well east of Alabama. These three days will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nights will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s. Picture perfect weather to start the month of October!!!
alabamanews.net
Ian Remaining Well East of Alabama; The Long Dry Spell Continues Well into October
PHENOMENAL FALL WEATHER: Tons of sunshine and breezy conditions continue to highlight the forecast for Alabama today and tomorrow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper70s, and overnight lows in the and 50s. Just incredibly beautiful weather to end the month of September in Alabama. We continue to have a Red Flag Warning across portions Alabama today as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity have increased our wildfire dangers. Please no outdoor burning!!!
alabamanews.net
Another Ian Landfall Friday; Pleasant Alabama Weekend
Some clouds filled the sky in part of central and south Alabama Friday morning. They even produced some rain drops, at least in east Montgomery and the vicinity early in the morning. However, clouds were breaking apart in southeast Alabama at noon, and Friday afternoon looks mainly sunny and dry. Temperatures remain pleasantly warm, with highs near 80°. Winds remain out of the north near 10 mph.
alabamanews.net
Fantastic Fall Weather with No Impacts from Hurricane Ian in Alabama
FEELING GREAT OUTSIDE: No threat of rain for Alabama the rest of this week as each day will feature pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and splendid nights with lows mostly in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will mention breezy conditions at times the rest of this week, due to the pressure gradient wind field around Hurricane Ian to our south and east. Most of Alabama is under a Red Flag Warning as the combination of breezy conditions and very low humidity will increase our wildfire dangers the next few days. Please no outdoor burning!!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Andalusia, Troy utility crews in Florida to help with power outages
Utility crews from Andalusia and Troy are in Florida to help with power outages due to Hurricane Ian. Six members of the City of Andalusia Utilities left Wednesday morning heading to Green Cove Springs, Florida. Green Cove Springs is south of Jacksonville. Additionally, a construction crew and the drone inspection/assessment...
alabamanews.net
Alabama Organizations Sending Aid to Florida
Two Alabama charities are sending people and resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian. The Salvation Army of Montgomery will be sending their mobile canteen unit to assist with feeding displaced residents and workers. The unit can feed up to 1000 meals alone, but the organization partners with other charities to...
alabamanews.net
ADOC cancels visitation this weekend due to inmate worker stoppage
The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is still experiencing inmate worker stoppages at most major male facilities. ADOC says because of the stoppage, visitation has been canceled the weekend of October 1 & 2. ADOC says inmates have been notified and are encouraged to notify any potential visitors. Earlier...
alabamanews.net
ADOC: Inmate worker stoppages impacting food services
The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is still experiencing work stoppages at most male facilities to varying degrees. ADOC says each facility is different, and as a result, each facilities operations are affected differently. ADOC says while all facilities remain operational, the work stoppages have affected food services since...
Comments / 0