San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

The latest National Geographic Live event at the Tobin Center features extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith. Hear from Smith about exploring some of the most remote areas of the earth and about why he believes adventuring with a purpose often means facing a certain amount of risk. A National Geographic bookstore will open in the lobby one hour before the show. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, 2 p.m. 100 Auditorium Circle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About in Atascosa County

When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
devinenews.com

DEVINE HOMETOWN HISTORY:

DEVINE HISTORICAL COMMITTEE presents early 1900s pictures of west downtown Devine. When researching the history of Devine online, we tend to come across more & more random pictures, much to our delight; but they also raise more questions and mysteries! What is this picture of and when was it taken? Sometimes you think you know what it is, but sometimes things are not as obvious at first as you might think. But if you look close enough, there are usually many clues to help you. And that is what we did at last week’s meeting of the Devine Historical Committee!
DEVINE, TX
virtualbx.com

Cornerstone Church Phase 2 – Community Hall Addition (Subbid)

Scope of work involves the new construction of a ground up 4 story addition of approximately 69,100 sq ft to connect the Sanctuary building, Concourse and The Ark. Phase two consists of an assembly hall with stage, banquet hall, restaurant kitchen and two other kitchens, office space, landscaping, elevators, Sunday school classrooms, utilities, skylights, and grand staircase.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
