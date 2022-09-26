Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Employees, volunteers and clients with Guide Dogs of Texas take part in Friday’s protest
SAN ANTONIO – Current and former employees, along with volunteers and clients of Guide Dogs of Texas Inc. protested outside of the agency’s office Friday, arguing that the work environment has not been a good one. “So, since I started working here, we’ve, I’ve noticed that our female...
KSAT 12
Free tamale festival to take place in San Antonio in December
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Tis the season for tamales, fa la la la la la la la la — OK it’s not quite time yet, but you can still save the date for the San Antonio Tamale Festival. The annual San Antonio Tamales Festival is returning on...
KSAT 12
Here’s a map of music, art, food and beer festivals to visit around Texas this fall
SAN ANTONIO – If autumn is your favorite season, then you’ll be happy to know that there are several fall festivals taking place around Texas. We’re not just talking about pumpkin patches, either. Across the Lone Star State, there are more than 15 festivals dealing with music, art, food and beer over the next two months.
Column: More than thrifty finds are at Goodwill San Antonio
Goodwill is so much more than just a thrift store. When you donate or shop at a nearby Goodwill store, you help community members achieve an opportunity towards upward mobility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
The latest National Geographic Live event at the Tobin Center features extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith. Hear from Smith about exploring some of the most remote areas of the earth and about why he believes adventuring with a purpose often means facing a certain amount of risk. A National Geographic bookstore will open in the lobby one hour before the show. Reserve tickets here. Sunday, 2 p.m. 100 Auditorium Circle.
Pleasanton Express
Out and About in Atascosa County
When I hear someone say that there is nothing to do in Atascosa County, I find it so puzzling. When someone says, “Well, I didn’t know about that!”, I want to exclaim READ THE. PLEASANTON EXPRESS’ OUT & ABOUT. If you don’t like to read, you may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
‘Ukrainian soul is in this dish’: Nonprofit teams with food truck to prepare traditional soup, raise funds for country
SAN ANTONIO – A fundraiser to feed the soul of Ukraine. The nonprofit organization Ukrainian San Antonio and a local food truck are hosting an event for the war-torn country by serving a popular dish this weekend. “Borscht is so delicious and the Ukrainian soul is in this dish,”...
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
KSAT 12
30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It might not have felt like fall during the Autumnal Equinox on Sept. 22 but cooler weather has finally rolled into Texas after a record-breakingly hot summer. Now that it’s starting to feel like fall, people are searching out patios to relax and enjoy the season.
La Gloria opens its 'most beautiful location' on San Antonio's Southside
Hernandez will soon bring back El Machito to the Brooks site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
devinenews.com
DEVINE HOMETOWN HISTORY:
DEVINE HISTORICAL COMMITTEE presents early 1900s pictures of west downtown Devine. When researching the history of Devine online, we tend to come across more & more random pictures, much to our delight; but they also raise more questions and mysteries! What is this picture of and when was it taken? Sometimes you think you know what it is, but sometimes things are not as obvious at first as you might think. But if you look close enough, there are usually many clues to help you. And that is what we did at last week’s meeting of the Devine Historical Committee!
KSAT 12
Where to get free coffee in San Antonio on National Coffee Day
SAN ANTONIO – Free coffee on National Coffee Day? That seems like the perfect blend. Several chains across the U.S. are participating in one of the most popular food holidays of the year by offering free hot or cold coffee. Almost all of the offers are only valid on...
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
San Antonio architects design new HQ for YouTube group Dude Perfect
The massive YouTube hasn't said where the new HQ will be located.
virtualbx.com
Cornerstone Church Phase 2 – Community Hall Addition (Subbid)
Scope of work involves the new construction of a ground up 4 story addition of approximately 69,100 sq ft to connect the Sanctuary building, Concourse and The Ark. Phase two consists of an assembly hall with stage, banquet hall, restaurant kitchen and two other kitchens, office space, landscaping, elevators, Sunday school classrooms, utilities, skylights, and grand staircase.
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Moldy tongs, tavern full of flies, algae-clogged deli cooler lead to low health scores
SAN ANTONIO – A convenience store ordered to immediately stop selling pickles and pizza, a tavern full of flies and serving tongs covered in mold. Those are just a few of the violations cited by health inspectors after recent visits to San Antonio food businesses. UMART Grocery, located in...
Comments / 1